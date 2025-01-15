MAZDA NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES

Changes are effective as of April 1, 2025

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) announced today changes to its leadership team. Effective April 1, 2025, changes include:

Takuji Iwashita , currently President and CEO of Mazda de Mexico Vehicle Operation, has been appointed Executive Vice President of MNAO. Iwashita replaces Takeshi Nishiki , who returns to Mazda Motor Corporation to become General Manager of Corporate Strategy Division. In this role, Iwashita will oversee Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTM) and manage operations at Mazda Canada, Mazda Motor de Mexico , and Mazda Colombia, fostering collaboration and operational excellence across North America and Latin America . Iwashita will report to Tom Donnelly , President and CEO of MNAO.





Takashi Suzuki, currently Senior Director of Purchasing at MNAO, will transition to the role of Vice President of Monozukuri Operations, overseeing Mazda's operations at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTM). Suzuki will be responsible for business profitability and parts supply-chain management, in addition to promoting cost improvement and unification of standards, operations, and processes. Naoki Okano, current Senior Vice President of Monozukuri Operations, will transition into the role of Division General Manager of the Product Development Division at Mazda Motor Corporation.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers.

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations