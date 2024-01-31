MAZDA RECEIVES CARLINE-WIDE CAR AND DRIVER EDITORS' CHOICE AWARDS

LED BY THE ELECTRIFIED CX-90, EVERY MAZDA VEHICLE IN THE U.S. NOW RECOMMENDED BY THE TRUSTED MAGAZINE.

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Mazda CX-90 today was named as Car and Driver Editors' Choice, marking the first year the 3-row crossover SUV has received the award. Along with CX-90, every other current Mazda vehicle sold in the United States returned to the Editors' Choice list for 2024.

Recognized by Car and Driver for its hybrid capabilities, CX-90 is Mazda's first plug-in hybrid model in the U.S. and provides customers with the best of both worlds in terms of performance and efficiency while maintaining the driving dynamics that define Mazda vehicles.

2024 Mazda CX-90

With seating for up to eight passengers, CX-90 can accommodate families and friends in all three rows. Cabin space, cargo capacity, safety features, and many amenities are optimized for their needs. Going on sale in Spring 2023, CX-90 has seen impressive sales figures, contributing to one of Mazda's best-ever years of sales, with more than 360,000 vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2023.

All other current Mazda models are returning segment winners who continue to be top picks by Car and Driver. That includes Mazda3 in the compact segment, CX-30 in the sub-compact SUV segment, CX-5 and CX-50 in the compact SUV segment, while the MX-5 Miata retains its coveted spot in the affordable sports car segment.

"With nearly 500 models on the market today, it can be overwhelming to buyers to know where to begin when looking to choose the right vehicle," said Car and Driver Editor-in-Chief Tony Quiroga. "The Editors' Choice list is a great place to start the search for that perfect ride."

The criteria used to determine the vehicles selected for the Editors' Choice list include the results of Car and Driver's industry-leading rigorous instrumented testing; editors' subjective evaluations of each vehicle's performance; how well they each fulfill their intended mission, how strong a value proposition they represent, how enjoyable they are to drive; and the ranking each vehicle earns within its market segment versus its competitors.

