Mazda Reports April Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total April U.S. sales of 23,056 vehicles, representing a decrease of 4.6 percent versus April of last year. Year-to-date (YTD) sales through April are up 14.8 percent versus last year, with 107,051 vehicles sold. With 24 selling days in April 2018, versus 26 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 3.4 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Key April sales notes:

A mix of the new 2018 Mazda6, now with the option of the SKYACTIV-G 2.5T gasoline turbo engine, and the previous-generation model led to a sales increase of 29.3 percent year-over-year (YOY), with 2,909 vehicles sold in the month of April.

Mazda CX-9, Mazda's seven-passenger crossover SUV, finished the month up 0.2 percent YOY, with 2,138 vehicles sold. Sales of the Mazda CX-9 are up 8.5 percent YTD.

Sales of Mazda's CX-line remain strong, with CX-3, CX-5 and CX-9 collectively reaching 14,585 vehicles sold in the month of April. This number represents a decrease of 0.2 percent YOY, and an increase of 8.1 percent YTD.

Among Mazda CX-line buyers, Mazda's i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive option continues to be a favorite, with 63.0 percent of customers choosing the AWD option in April.

Mazda reported Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales of 4,090 vehicles in April, marking an increase of 14.7 percent YOY.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported April sales of 4,190 vehicles, up 9.0 percent versus April of last year.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.



Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date























April April % % MTD

April April % % YTD

2018 2017 Change DSR

2018 2017 Change DSR























Mazda3 4,725 5,980 (21.0)% (14.4)%

24,380 26,586 (8.3)% (8.3)%

Mazda5 - 1 - -

- 6 (100.0)% (100.0)%

Mazda6 2,909 2,249 29.3% 40.1%

10,441 12,941 (19.3)% (19.3)%

MX-5 Miata 837 1,319 (36.5)% (31.3)%

2,803 4,701 (40.4)% (40.4)%

CX-3 1,135 1,147 (1.0)% 7.2%

5,472 4,861 12.6% 12.6%

CX-5 11,312 11,334 (0.2)% 8.1%

54,129 35,708 51.6% 51.6%

CX-9 2,138 2,134 0.2% 8.5%

9,826 8,432 16.5% 16.5%























Total Vehicles









































CARS 8,471 9,549 (11.3)% (3.9)%

37,624 44,234 (14.9)% (14.9)%

TRUCKS 14,585 14,615 (0.2)% 8.1%

69,427 49,001 41.7% 41.7%























TOTAL 23,056 24,164 (4.6)% 3.4%

107,051 93,235 14.8% 14.8%













































Selling Days 24 26





101 101



















































