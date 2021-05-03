Mazda Reports April Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total April sales of 31,117 vehicles, an increase of 184.4 percent compared to April 2020. Year-to-date sales totaled 114,375 vehicles; an increase of 45.5 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in April, compared to the same number the year prior, the company posted an increase of 48.4 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 6,880 vehicles in April, an increase of 187 percent compared to April 2020, and achieved its best ever April.

Sales Highlights

Sales of the CX-30 achieved its second-best month ever with 5,532 vehicles sold.

Sales of the CX-5 achieved its best April ever with14,883 vehicles sold.

Sales of the CX-9 achieved its best April ever with 3,188 vehicles sold.

CPO sales achieved its best April ever with 6,880 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported April sales of 4,482 vehicles, an increase of 133.4 percent compared to April last year. Year-to-date sales increased 16 percent, with 17,211 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.

























Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























April April YOY % % MTD

April April YOY % % MTD



2021 2020 Change DSR

2021 2020 Change DSR























Mazda3 3,794 1,492 154.3% 154.3%

13,786 9,610 43.5% 46.3%

Mazda6 1,517 746 103.4% 103.4%

5,802 5,252 10.5% 12.7%

MX-5 Miata 1,310 552 137.3% 137.3%

4,053 2,252 80.0% 83.6%

CX-3 893 363 146.0% 146.0%

2,406 2,915 (17.5)% (15.8)%

CX-30 5,532 1,483 273.0% 273.0%

20,121 9,847 104.3% 108.4%

CX-5 14,883 5,220 185.1% 185.1%

55,633 40,431 37.6% 40.4%

CX-9 3,188 1,084 194.1% 194.1%

12,574 8,303 51.4% 54.5%













































CARS 6,621 2,790 137.3% 137.3%

23,641 17,114 38.1% 40.9%

TRUCKS 24,496 8,150 200.6% 200.6%

90,734 61,496 47.5% 50.5%























TOTAL 31,117 10,940 184.4% 184.4%

114,375 78,610 45.5% 48.4%













































*Selling Days 26 26





100 102





























SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

Related Links

www.mazdausa.com

