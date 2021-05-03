Mazda Reports April Sales Results

Mazda North American Operations

May 03, 2021, 10:00 ET

IRVINE, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total April sales of 31,117 vehicles, an increase of 184.4 percent compared to April 2020. Year-to-date sales totaled 114,375 vehicles; an increase of 45.5 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in April, compared to the same number the year prior, the company posted an increase of 48.4 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 6,880 vehicles in April, an increase of 187 percent compared to April 2020, and achieved its best ever April.

Sales Highlights

  • Sales of the CX-30 achieved its second-best month ever with 5,532 vehicles sold.
  • Sales of the CX-5 achieved its best April ever with14,883 vehicles sold.
  • Sales of the CX-9 achieved its best April ever with 3,188 vehicles sold.
  • CPO sales achieved its best April ever with 6,880 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported April sales of 4,482 vehicles, an increase of 133.4 percent compared to April last year. Year-to-date sales increased 16 percent, with 17,211 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date












April

April

YOY %

% MTD

April

April

YOY %

% MTD

2021

2020

Change

DSR

2021

2020

Change

DSR











Mazda3

3,794

1,492

154.3%

154.3%

13,786

9,610

43.5%

46.3%

Mazda6

1,517

746

103.4%

103.4%

5,802

5,252

10.5%

12.7%

MX-5 Miata

1,310

552

137.3%

137.3%

4,053

2,252

80.0%

83.6%

CX-3

893

363

146.0%

146.0%

2,406

2,915

(17.5)%

(15.8)%

CX-30

5,532

1,483

273.0%

273.0%

20,121

9,847

104.3%

108.4%

CX-5

14,883

5,220

185.1%

185.1%

55,633

40,431

37.6%

40.4%

CX-9

3,188

1,084

194.1%

194.1%

12,574

8,303

51.4%

54.5%






















CARS

6,621

2,790

137.3%

137.3%

23,641

17,114

38.1%

40.9%

TRUCKS

24,496

8,150

200.6%

200.6%

90,734

61,496

47.5%

50.5%











TOTAL

31,117

10,940

184.4%

184.4%

114,375

78,610

45.5%

48.4%






















*Selling Days

26

26


100

102













