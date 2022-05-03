Mazda Reports April Sales Results

May 03, 2022, 10:00 ET
IRVINE, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total April sales of 30,093 vehicles, a decrease of 3.3 percent compared to April 2021. Year-to-date sales totaled 112,361 vehicles; a decrease of 1.8 percent compared to the same time last year. With 27 selling days in April, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 6.9 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 5,274 vehicles in April, a decrease of 23 percent compared to April 2021.
Sales Highlights
- Best April sales ever of the CX-5 with 16,404 vehicles sold.
- 2nd best April total sales since 1994.
- CPO sales achieved its 2nd best April ever.
Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported April sales of 5,999 vehicles, a decrease of 13.2 percent compared to April last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 13.8 percent, with 18,918 vehicles sold.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported April sales of 533 vehicles, a decrease of 88.1 percent compared to April last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 30.9 percent, with 11,893 vehicles sold.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.
Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.
|
Month-To-Date
|
Year-To-Date
|
April
|
April
|
YOY %
|
% MTD
|
April
|
April
|
YOY %
|
% MTD
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
DSR
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
DSR
|
Mazda3
|
3,594
|
3,794
|
(5.3)%
|
(8.8)%
|
13,086
|
13,786
|
(5.1)%
|
(6.9)%
|
Mazda 3 Sdn
|
1,361
|
2,289
|
(40.5)%
|
(42.7)%
|
5065
|
8,882
|
(43.0)%
|
(44.1)%
|
Mazda 3 HB
|
2,233
|
1,505
|
48.4%
|
42.9%
|
8021
|
4,904
|
63.6%
|
60.4%
|
Mazda6
|
7
|
1,517
|
(99.5)%
|
(99.6)%
|
332
|
5,802
|
(94.3)%
|
(94.4)%
|
MX-5 Miata
|
658
|
1,310
|
(49.8)%
|
(51.6)%
|
2,263
|
4,053
|
(44.2)%
|
(45.3)%
|
MX-5
|
224
|
603
|
(62.9)%
|
(64.2)%
|
748
|
1,682
|
(55.5)%
|
(56.4)%
|
MXR
|
434
|
707
|
(38.6)%
|
(40.9)%
|
1515
|
2,371
|
(36.1)%
|
(37.4)%
|
CX-3
|
-
|
893
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,406
|
-
|
-
|
CX-30
|
4,545
|
5,532
|
(17.8)%
|
(20.9)%
|
14039
|
20,121
|
(30.2)%
|
(31.6)%
|
CX-5
|
16,404
|
14,883
|
10.2%
|
6.1%
|
67057
|
55,632
|
20.5%
|
18.2%
|
CX-9
|
3,107
|
3,188
|
(2.5)%
|
(6.2)%
|
13570
|
12,574
|
7.9%
|
5.8%
|
CX-50
|
1,700
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
1756
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
MX-30
|
78
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
258
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
CARS
|
4,259
|
6,621
|
(35.7)%
|
(38.1)%
|
15,681
|
23,641
|
(33.7)%
|
(35.0)%
|
TRUCKS
|
25,834
|
24,496
|
5.5%
|
1.6%
|
96,680
|
90,734
|
6.6%
|
4.5%
|
TOTAL
|
30,093
|
31,117
|
(3.3)%
|
(6.9)%
|
112,361
|
114,375
|
(1.8)%
|
(3.7)%
|
*Selling Days
|
27
|
26
|
102
|
100
SOURCE Mazda North American Operations
Share this article