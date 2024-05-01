Mazda Reports April Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total April sales of 31,125 vehicles, a decrease of 3.8 percent compared to April 2023. Year-to-date sales totaled 131,228 vehicles sold; an increase of 8.7 percent compared to the same time last year. With 27 selling days in April, compared to the same the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 3.8 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 6,294 vehicles in April, an increase of 28 percent compared to April 2023.

April 2024 sales highlights include:

Best-ever April sales of CX-30 with 7,649 vehicles sold.

Best-ever April sales of CX-50 with 5,225 vehicles sold.

Best-ever April sales of CX-90 with 3,694 vehicles sold.

Second best April in CPO program history.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported April sales of 5,952 vehicles, an increase of 33.5 percent compared to April last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 19,567 vehicles sold; an increase of 24 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported April sales of 7,160 vehicles, an increase of 90 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 27,355 vehicles sold; an increase of 19 percent compared to the same time last year.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

































April April YOY % % MTD

April April YOY % % MTD







2024 2023 Change DSR

2024 2023 Change DSR































Mazda3 2,537 2,619 (3.1) % (3.1) %

12,499 9,914 26.1 % 22.8 %





Mazda 3 Sdn 1,457 1,093 33.3 % 33.3 %

6964 4,871 43.0 % 39.3 %





Mazda 3 HB 1,080 1,526 (29.2) % (29.2) %

5535 5,043 9.8 % 6.9 %































Mazda6 0 0 - -

0 0 - -































MX-5 Miata 861 967 (11.0) % (11.0) %

2,272 3,557 (36.1) % (37.8) %





MX-5 368 553 (33.5) % (33.5) %

825 1,896 (56.5) % (57.6) %





MXR 493 414 19.1 % 19.1 %

1447 1,661 (12.9) % (15.1) %































CX-3 - 0 - -

- 0 - -





CX-30 7,649 5,954 28.5 % 28.5 %

36145 25,824 40.0 % 36.3 %





CX-5 11,149 14,333 (22.2) % (22.2) %

45494 53,060 (14.3) % (16.5) %





CX-9 - 3,311 - -

3 13,147 (100.0) % (100.0) %





CX-50 5,225 4,305 21.4 % 21.4 %

21092 14,069 49.9 % 46.0 %





MX-30 0 17 (100.0) % (100.0) %

- 32 - -





C70 1 0 - -

22 0 - -





C7P 9 0 - -

23 0 - -





CX-90 3,694 845 337.2 % 337.2 %

13678 1132 1108.3 % 1076.9 %





CARS 3,398 3,586 (5.2) % (5.2) %

14,771 13,471 9.7 % 6.8 %





TRUCKS 27,727 28,765 (3.6) % (3.6) %

116,457 107,264 8.6 % 5.8 %































TOTAL 31,125 32,351 (3.8) % (3.8) %

131,228 120,735 8.7 % 5.9 %

























































*Selling Days 27 27





77 75





























































