Mazda Reports April Sales Results

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Mazda North American Operations

May 01, 2026, 10:42 ET

IRVINE, Calif., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total April sales of 31,128 vehicles, a decrease of 17.3 percent compared to April 2025. Year-to-date sales totaled 125,601 vehicles sold; a decrease of 15.1 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in April compared to the same the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 17.3 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 7,082 vehicles in April; an increase of 3.3 percent compared to April 2025.

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Sales highlights include:

  • Best-ever April Sales for CX-50 Hybrid
  • Best April in CPO history

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported April sales of 6,117 vehicles, a decrease of 26.7 percent compared to April last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 21,270 vehicles sold; a decrease of 14.5 percent compared to same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported April sales of 8,391 vehicles, an increase of 6 percent compared to April last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 32,923 vehicles sold; a decrease of 3 percent compared to same time last year.

About Mazda North American Operations
Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

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Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date












April

April

YOY %

% MTD

April

April

YOY %

% MTD

2026

2025

Change

DSR

2026

2025

Change

DSR











Mazda3

3,235

3,236

(0.0) %

(0.0) %

12,544

12,587

(0.3) %

1.6 %

Mazda 3 Sdn

2,086

2,377

(12.2) %

(12.2) %

6953

9,083

(23.5) %

(21.9) %

Mazda 3 HB

1,149

859

33.8 %

33.8 %

5591

3,504

59.6 %

62.7 %











Mazda6

0

0

-

-

0

0

-

-











MX-5 Miata

1,163

727

60.0 %

60.0 %

2,858

3,173

(9.9) %

(8.1) %

MX-5 

611

422

44.8 %

44.8 %

1358

1,568

(13.4) %

(11.7) %

MXR

552

305

81.0 %

81.0 %

1500

1,605

(6.5) %

(4.7) %











CX-3

-

0

-

-

-

0

-

-

CX-30

4,067

6,261

(35.0) %

(35.0) %

11965

27,293

(56.2) %

(55.3) %

CX-5

10,206

12,590

(18.9) %

(18.9) %

45198

47,000

(3.8) %

(1.9) %

CX-9

0

0

0.0 %

0.0 %

0

0

0.0 %

0.0 %

CX-50 TTL

8,201

7,753

5.8 %

5.8 %

37,235

31,055

19.9 %

22.3 %

MX-30

0

0

-

-

0

0

0.0 %

0.0 %

C70

650

1,256

(48.2) %

(48.2) %

2660

4,752

(44.0) %

(42.9) %

C7P

320

435

(26.4) %

(26.4) %

776

1,561

(50.3) %

(49.3) %

CX-70 TTL

970

1,691

(42.6) %

(42.6) %

3436

6313

(45.6) %

-

CX-90 TTL

3,286

5,402

(39.2) %

(39.2) %

12365

20555

(39.8) %

(38.7) %

CARS

4,398

3,963

11.0 %

11.0 %

15,402

15,760

(2.3) %

(0.3) %

TRUCKS

26,730

33,697

(20.7) %

(20.7) %

110,199

132,216

(16.7) %

(15.0) %











TOTAL

31,128

37,660

(17.3) %

(17.3) %

125,601

147,976

(15.1) %

(13.4) %






















*Selling Days

26

26


101

103













SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

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