Mazda Reports April Sales Results

News provided byMazda North American Operations
May 01, 2026, 10:42 ET
IRVINE, Calif., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total April sales of 31,128 vehicles, a decrease of 17.3 percent compared to April 2025. Year-to-date sales totaled 125,601 vehicles sold; a decrease of 15.1 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in April compared to the same the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 17.3 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 7,082 vehicles in April; an increase of 3.3 percent compared to April 2025.
Sales highlights include:
- Best-ever April Sales for CX-50 Hybrid
- Best April in CPO history
Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported April sales of 6,117 vehicles, a decrease of 26.7 percent compared to April last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 21,270 vehicles sold; a decrease of 14.5 percent compared to same time last year.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported April sales of 8,391 vehicles, an increase of 6 percent compared to April last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 32,923 vehicles sold; a decrease of 3 percent compared to same time last year.
About Mazda North American Operations
Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.
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|
Month-To-Date
|
Year-To-Date
|
April
|
April
|
YOY %
|
% MTD
|
April
|
April
|
YOY %
|
% MTD
|
2026
|
2025
|
Change
|
DSR
|
2026
|
2025
|
Change
|
DSR
|
Mazda3
|
3,235
|
3,236
|
(0.0) %
|
(0.0) %
|
12,544
|
12,587
|
(0.3) %
|
1.6 %
|
Mazda 3 Sdn
|
2,086
|
2,377
|
(12.2) %
|
(12.2) %
|
6953
|
9,083
|
(23.5) %
|
(21.9) %
|
Mazda 3 HB
|
1,149
|
859
|
33.8 %
|
33.8 %
|
5591
|
3,504
|
59.6 %
|
62.7 %
|
Mazda6
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
MX-5 Miata
|
1,163
|
727
|
60.0 %
|
60.0 %
|
2,858
|
3,173
|
(9.9) %
|
(8.1) %
|
MX-5
|
611
|
422
|
44.8 %
|
44.8 %
|
1358
|
1,568
|
(13.4) %
|
(11.7) %
|
MXR
|
552
|
305
|
81.0 %
|
81.0 %
|
1500
|
1,605
|
(6.5) %
|
(4.7) %
|
CX-3
|
-
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
CX-30
|
4,067
|
6,261
|
(35.0) %
|
(35.0) %
|
11965
|
27,293
|
(56.2) %
|
(55.3) %
|
CX-5
|
10,206
|
12,590
|
(18.9) %
|
(18.9) %
|
45198
|
47,000
|
(3.8) %
|
(1.9) %
|
CX-9
|
0
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
CX-50 TTL
|
8,201
|
7,753
|
5.8 %
|
5.8 %
|
37,235
|
31,055
|
19.9 %
|
22.3 %
|
MX-30
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
0
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
C70
|
650
|
1,256
|
(48.2) %
|
(48.2) %
|
2660
|
4,752
|
(44.0) %
|
(42.9) %
|
C7P
|
320
|
435
|
(26.4) %
|
(26.4) %
|
776
|
1,561
|
(50.3) %
|
(49.3) %
|
CX-70 TTL
|
970
|
1,691
|
(42.6) %
|
(42.6) %
|
3436
|
6313
|
(45.6) %
|
-
|
CX-90 TTL
|
3,286
|
5,402
|
(39.2) %
|
(39.2) %
|
12365
|
20555
|
(39.8) %
|
(38.7) %
|
CARS
|
4,398
|
3,963
|
11.0 %
|
11.0 %
|
15,402
|
15,760
|
(2.3) %
|
(0.3) %
|
TRUCKS
|
26,730
|
33,697
|
(20.7) %
|
(20.7) %
|
110,199
|
132,216
|
(16.7) %
|
(15.0) %
|
TOTAL
|
31,128
|
37,660
|
(17.3) %
|
(17.3) %
|
125,601
|
147,976
|
(15.1) %
|
(13.4) %
|
*Selling Days
|
26
|
26
|
101
|
103
SOURCE Mazda North American Operations
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