Mazda Reports August Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total August sales of 27,482 vehicles, an increase of 6.5 percent compared to August 2018. Year-to-date sales through August saw a decrease of 11.5 percent, with 189,329 vehicles sold. With 28 selling days in August, compared to 27 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 2.7 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Sales were strong across Mazda's lineup of CUVs. Mazda's best-selling vehicle in the U.S., the CX-5, saw its best August ever with 15,592 vehicles sold, an increase of 20.2 percent compared to August 2018. The CX-3 also achieved best-ever August results with 2,024 vehicles sold, an increase of 36.7 percent. August sales of the CX-9 increased 15 percent compared to August 2018, with 2,617 vehicles sold.

CPO sales totaled 6,045 vehicles in August, an increase of 16.2 percent compared to August 2018. CPO sales through August increased 18.8 percent, with 41,832 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported August sales of 4,853 vehicles, a decrease of 4 percent compared to August last year. Sales through August increased 7 percent, with 39,037 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.



Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























August August YOY % % MTD

August August YOY % % MTD



2019 2018 Change DSR

2019 2018 Change DSR























Mazda3 4,825 5,597 (13.8)% (16.9)%

36,999 46,659 (20.7)% (21.1)%

Mazda6 1,608 2,323 (30.8)% (33.3)%

16,166 22,618 (28.5)% (28.9)%

MX-5 Miata 816 1,169 (30.2)% (32.7)%

5,839 6,704 (12.9)% (13.3)%

CX-3 2,024 1,481 36.7% 31.8%

10,331 12,496 (17.3)% (17.7)%

CX-5 15,592 12,970 20.2% 15.9%

103,370 106,190 (2.7)% (3.1)%

CX-9 2,617 2,276 15.0% 10.9%

16,624 19,198 (13.4)% (13.8)%













































CARS 7,249 9,089 (20.2)% (23.1)%

59,004 75,981 (22.3)% (22.7)%

TRUCKS 20,233 16,727 21.0% 16.6%

130,325 137,884 (5.5)% (5.9)%























TOTAL 27,482 25,816 6.5% 2.7%

189,329 213,865 (11.5)% (11.9)%













































*Selling Days 28 27





206 205







