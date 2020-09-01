Mazda Reports August Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total August sales of 26,089 vehicles, a decrease of 5.1 percent compared to August 2019. Year-to-date sales totaled 179,043 vehicles, a decrease of 5.4 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in August, compared to 28 the year prior, the company posted an increase 2.2 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Sales Highlights

- Sales of the CX-30 reached an all-time high since the vehicle launched in November 2019, with 3,862 vehicles sold.

- The CX-5 saw its second-best August since the vehicle launched, with 13,745 vehicles sold.

- The CX-9 saw its second-best August since 2011 with 2,443 vehicles sold.

- CPO sales totaled 6,630 vehicles in August, an increase of 10 percent compared to August 2019, and achieved a third-best all-time record.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported August sales of 3,166 vehicles, an increase of 25.4 percent compared to August last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 30.9 percent, with 26,989 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























August August YOY % % MTD

August August YOY % % MTD



2020 2019 Change DSR

2020 2019 Change DSR























Mazda3 3,175 4,825 (34.2)% (29.1)%

22,634 36,999 (38.8)% (38.5)%

Mazda6 1,230 1,608 (23.5)% (17.6)%

10,514 16,166 (35.0)% (34.6)%

MX-5 Miata 774 816 (5.1)% 2.1%

5,790 5,839 (0.8)% (0.4)%

CX-3 860 2,024 (57.5)% (54.2)%

6,576 10,331 (36.3)% (36.0)%

CX-30 3,862 0





24,605 0





CX-5 13,745 15,592 (11.8)% (5.1)%

90,695 103,370 (12.3)% (11.8)%

CX-9 2,443 2,617 (6.6)% 0.5%

18,229 16,624 9.7% 10.2%













































CARS 5,179 7,249 (28.6)% (23.1)%

38,938 59,004 (34.0)% (33.7)%

TRUCKS 20,910 20,233 3.3% 11.3%

140,105 130,325 7.5% 8.0%























TOTAL 26,089 27,482 (5.1)% 2.2%

179,043 189,329 (5.4)% (5.0)%













































*Selling Days 26 28





205 206





























SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

