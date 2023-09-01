Mazda Reports August Sales Results

August Marks the 11th Straight Month of Year-Over-Year Gains

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total August sales of 30,174 vehicles, an increase of 18.7 percent compared to August 2022. Year-to-date sales totaled 244,586 vehicles; an increase of 27.6 percent compared to the same time last year. With 27 selling days in August, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 14.3 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 5,752 vehicles in August, an increase of 26 percent compared to August 2022.

Sales Highlights

- Best-ever August sales of CX-30 with 6,630 vehicles sold.

- Best-ever sales of CX-90 PHEV with 1,700 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported August sales of 5,364 vehicles, an increase of 12.8 percent compared to August last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 38,227 vehicles; an increase of 8.9 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported August sales of 5,532 vehicles, an increase of 8.0 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 46,340 vehicles; an increase of 79 percent compared to the same time last year. 

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date












August

August

YOY %

% MTD

August

August

YOY %

% MTD

2023

2022

Change

DSR

2023

2022

Change

DSR











Mazda3

2,611

2,100

24.3 %

19.7 %

20,732

18,120

14.4 %

14.4 %

Mazda 3 Sdn

1,596

888

79.7 %

73.1 %

11229

7,259

54.7 %

54.7 %

Mazda 3 HB

1,015

1,212

(16.3) %

(19.4) %

9503

10,861

(12.5) %

(12.5) %











Mazda6

0

0

-

-

0

335

(100.0) %

(100.0) %











MX-5 Miata

733

752

(2.5) %

(6.1) %

6,966

3,819

82.4 %

82.4 %

MX-5

347

327

6.1 %

2.2 %

3727

1,406

165.1 %

165.1 %

MXR

386

425

(9.2) %

(12.5) %

3239

2,413

34.2 %

34.2 %











CX-3

-

0

-

-

-

0

-

-

CX-30

6,630

4,765

39.1 %

34.0 %

52378

32,532

61.0 %

61.0 %

CX-5

13,649

12,920

5.6 %

1.7 %

106113

105,733

0.4 %

0.4 %

CX-9

9

2,106

(99.6) %

(99.6) %

17428

20,205

(13.7) %

(13.7) %

CX-50

2,602

2,783

(6.5) %

(10.0) %

28302

10,553

168.2 %

168.2 %

MX-30

6

0

-

-

100

324

(69.1) %

(69.1) %

CX-90

2,234

0

-

-

8724

0

-

-

CX-90P

1,700

0

-

-

3843

0

-

-

CARS

3,344

2,852

17.3 %

12.9 %

27,698

22,274

24.4 %

24.4 %

TRUCKS

26,830

22,574

18.9 %

14.5 %

216,888

169,347

28.1 %

28.1 %











TOTAL

30,174

25,426

18.7 %

14.3 %

244,586

191,621

27.6 %

27.6 %






















*Selling Days

27

26


204

204













SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

