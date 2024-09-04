Mazda Reports August Sales Results

Second Best-Ever Month in U.S. Sales History

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total August sales of 41,259 vehicles, an increase of 36.7 percent compared to August 2023. Year-to-date sales totaled 283,611 vehicles sold; an increase of 16 percent compared to the same time last year. With 28 selling days in August, compared to 27 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 31.9 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 7,481 vehicles in August, an increase of 30 percent compared to August 2023.

August 2024 sales highlights include:

Best-ever August AND second best-ever month U.S. sales history with 41,259 vehicles sold.

Best August sales of CX-30 with 7,940 vehicles sold.

Best-ever sales of CX-50 with 8,668 vehicles sold.

Best-ever sales of CX-90 with 6,024 vehicles sold.

Best-ever sales of CX-70 with 1,352 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported August sales of 8,443 vehicles, an increase of 57.4 percent compared to August last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 48,408 vehicles sold; an increase of 26.6 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported August sales of 8,452 vehicles, an increase of 53 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 61,220 vehicles sold; an increase of 32 percent compared to the same time last year.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

Follow @MazdaUSA on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube, and Threads.

























































Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

































August August YOY % % MTD

August August YOY % % MTD







2024 2023 Change DSR

2024 2023 Change DSR































Mazda3 3,661 2,611 40.2 % 35.2 %

25,447 20,732 22.7 % 21.0 %





Mazda 3 Sdn 2,000 1,596 25.3 % 20.8 %

14509 11,229 29.2 % 27.3 %





Mazda 3 HB 1,661 1,015 63.6 % 57.8 %

10938 9,503 15.1 % 13.4 %































Mazda6 0 0 - -

0 0 - -































MX-5 Miata 727 733 (0.8) % (4.4) %

5,235 6,966 (24.8) % (25.9) %





MX-5 387 347 11.5 % 7.5 %

2423 3,727 (35.0) % (35.9) %





MXR 340 386 (11.9) % (15.1) %

2812 3,239 (13.2) % (14.4) %































CX-3 - 0 - -

- 0 - -





CX-30 7,940 6,630 19.8 % 15.5 %

67841 52,378 29.5 % 27.6 %





CX-5 12,887 13,649 (5.6) % (9.0) %

95531 106,113 (10.0) % (11.3) %





CX-9 - 9 - -

4 17,428 (100.0) % (100.0) %





CX-50 8,668 2,602 233.1 % 221.2 %

51912 28,302 83.4 % 80.8 %





MX-30 0 6 (100.0) % (100.0) %

- 100 - -





CX-70 1,352 0 - -

3328 0 - -





CX-90 6,024 3,934 53.1 % 47.7 %

34313 12567 173.0 % 169.1 %





CARS 4,388 3,344 31.2 % 26.5 %

30,682 27,698 10.8 % 9.2 %





TRUCKS 36,871 26,830 37.4 % 32.5 %

252,929 216,888 16.6 % 14.9 %































TOTAL 41,259 30,174 36.7 % 31.9 %

283,611 244,586 16.0 % 14.3 %

























































*Selling Days 28 27





207 204























































































