Mazda Reports Best-Ever February Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total February sales of 32,705 vehicles, an increase of 6.7 percent compared to February 2023. Year-to-date sales totaled 62,984 vehicles sold; an increase of 17.5 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in February, compared to 24 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 2.5 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 5,640 vehicles in February, an increase of 12 percent compared to February 2023.

February 2024 sales highlights include:

  • Best-ever February sales with 32,705 vehicles sold.
  • Best-ever February sales of CX-50 with 5,480 vehicles sold.
  • Best-ever sales of CX-30 with 10,026 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported February sales of 4,075 vehicles, an increase of 50.1 percent compared to February last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 8,549 vehicles sold; an increase of 46 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported February sales of 6,625 vehicles, an increase of 19 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 12,955 vehicles sold; an increase of 7 percent compared to the same time last year.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

Mazda3

3,063

2,846

7.6 %

3.3 %

5,943

4,423

34.4 %

29.0 %


Mazda 3 Sdn

1,751

1,584

10.5 %

6.1 %

3626

2,596

39.7 %

34.1 %


Mazda 3 HB

1,312

1,262

4.0 %

(0.2) %

2317

1,827

26.8 %

21.7 %















Mazda6

0

0

-

-

0

0

-

-















MX-5 Miata

436

783

(44.3) %

(46.5) %

825

1,507

(45.3) %

(47.4) %


MX-5

135

404

(66.6) %

(67.9) %

283

760

(62.8) %

(64.3) %


MXR

301

379

(20.6) %

(23.8) %

542

747

(27.4) %

(30.3) %















CX-3

-

0

-

-

-

0

-

-


CX-30

10,026

8,026

24.9 %

19.9 %

17799

13,091

36.0 %

30.5 %


CX-5

10,362

12,282

(15.6) %

(19.0) %

20556

22,115

(7.0) %

(10.8) %


CX-9

1

3,515

(100.0) %

(100.0) %

1

6,685

(100.0) %

(100.0) %


CX-50

5,480

3,165

73.1 %

66.2 %

11213

5,754

94.9 %

87.1 %


MX-30

0

2

(100.0) %

(100.0) %

-

11

-

-


C70

12

0

-

-

12

0

-

-


C7P

4

0

-

-

4

0

-

-


CX-90

3,321

20

16505.0 %

15840.8 %

6631

20

33055.0 %

31728.8 %


CARS

3,499

3,629

(3.6) %

(7.4) %

6,768

5,930

14.1 %

9.6 %


TRUCKS

29,206

27,010

8.1 %

3.8 %

56,216

47,676

17.9 %

13.2 %















TOTAL

32,705

30,639

6.7 %

2.5 %

62,984

53,606

17.5 %

12.8 %




























*Selling Days

25

24


50

48





























