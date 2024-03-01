Mazda Reports Best-Ever February Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total February sales of 32,705 vehicles, an increase of 6.7 percent compared to February 2023. Year-to-date sales totaled 62,984 vehicles sold; an increase of 17.5 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in February, compared to 24 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 2.5 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 5,640 vehicles in February, an increase of 12 percent compared to February 2023.

February 2024 sales highlights include:

Best-ever February sales with 32,705 vehicles sold.

Best-ever February sales of CX-50 with 5,480 vehicles sold.

Best-ever sales of CX-30 with 10,026 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported February sales of 4,075 vehicles, an increase of 50.1 percent compared to February last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 8,549 vehicles sold; an increase of 46 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported February sales of 6,625 vehicles, an increase of 19 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 12,955 vehicles sold; an increase of 7 percent compared to the same time last year.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

































February February YOY % % MTD

February February YOY % % MTD







2024 2023 Change DSR

2024 2023 Change DSR































Mazda3 3,063 2,846 7.6 % 3.3 %

5,943 4,423 34.4 % 29.0 %





Mazda 3 Sdn 1,751 1,584 10.5 % 6.1 %

3626 2,596 39.7 % 34.1 %





Mazda 3 HB 1,312 1,262 4.0 % (0.2) %

2317 1,827 26.8 % 21.7 %































Mazda6 0 0 - -

0 0 - -































MX-5 Miata 436 783 (44.3) % (46.5) %

825 1,507 (45.3) % (47.4) %





MX-5 135 404 (66.6) % (67.9) %

283 760 (62.8) % (64.3) %





MXR 301 379 (20.6) % (23.8) %

542 747 (27.4) % (30.3) %































CX-3 - 0 - -

- 0 - -





CX-30 10,026 8,026 24.9 % 19.9 %

17799 13,091 36.0 % 30.5 %





CX-5 10,362 12,282 (15.6) % (19.0) %

20556 22,115 (7.0) % (10.8) %





CX-9 1 3,515 (100.0) % (100.0) %

1 6,685 (100.0) % (100.0) %





CX-50 5,480 3,165 73.1 % 66.2 %

11213 5,754 94.9 % 87.1 %





MX-30 0 2 (100.0) % (100.0) %

- 11 - -





C70 12 0 - -

12 0 - -





C7P 4 0 - -

4 0 - -





CX-90 3,321 20 16505.0 % 15840.8 %

6631 20 33055.0 % 31728.8 %





CARS 3,499 3,629 (3.6) % (7.4) %

6,768 5,930 14.1 % 9.6 %





TRUCKS 29,206 27,010 8.1 % 3.8 %

56,216 47,676 17.9 % 13.2 %































TOTAL 32,705 30,639 6.7 % 2.5 %

62,984 53,606 17.5 % 12.8 %

























































*Selling Days 25 24





50 48





























































SOURCE Mazda North American Operations