Mazda Reports December Sales and Full-Year 2024 Sales Results - Sets New Sales Records for the U.S.

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total December sales of 40,201 vehicles, an increase of 1.7 percent compared to December 2023. Full-year sales totaled 424,382 vehicles; an increase of 16.8 percent compared to 2023. With 25 selling days in December, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 5.8 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 5,931 vehicles in December, an increase of 17 percent compared to December 2023.

On December 18, 2024, Mazda sold its 400,000th vehicle, a 2025 CX-50 Hybrid, marking a new sales record for the US. Pictured from l to r at Elk Grove Mazda in Elk Grove, CA, are MNAO District Sales Manager Kris Barrientos, 400,000 Customer Ray Chatto, Elk Grove Mazda Owner/Dealer Principal John Driebe, Elk Grove Mazda Director of Sales Grant Salge, and Elk Grove Mazda Sales Manager Eric Cervantes.

December 2024 sales highlights include:

Best December sales ever with 40,201 vehicles sold.

Best December sales ever of CX-30 with 8,875 vehicles sold.

Best-ever sales of CX-50 with 8,083 vehicles sold.

Best December sales of CX-90 with 5,995 vehicles sold.

In 2024, Mazda achieved many milestones in the US, including:

Record breaking sales with 424,382 vehicles sold.

Mazda was awarded eight 2024 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety – more than any other brand. These vehicles include the Mazda3 Sedan, Mazda3 Hatchback, CX-30, CX-50 (including the CX-50 Hybrid), CX-70, CX-70 PHEV, CX-90 and CX-90 PHEV.

awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety – more than any other brand. These vehicles include the Mazda3 Sedan, Mazda3 Hatchback, CX-30, CX-50 (including the CX-50 Hybrid), CX-70, CX-70 PHEV, CX-90 and CX-90 PHEV. In September, Mazda launched its new Brand Platform, Move and Be Moved.

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, located in Huntsville, AL , began assembling the CX-50 Hybrid in November.

, began assembling the CX-50 Hybrid in November. Mazda continued to elevate its customer experience by opening its 329th Retail Evolution dealership. Those dealerships, along with another 59 committed to the program, represent nearly 90 percent of MNAO's retail sales.

As of November, Mazda's service retention nationally was 56.2 percent.

The Mazda Foundation ( USA ) Inc., awarded over $500,000 to organizations across the U.S., renewing the organization's commitment to addressing food insecurity and some of its many root causes, particularly equitable access to education and job opportunities.

) Inc., awarded over to organizations across the U.S., renewing the organization's commitment to addressing food insecurity and some of its many root causes, particularly equitable access to education and job opportunities. In collaboration with its eight Employee Business Resource Groups (EBRGs), MNAO donated $320,000 to expand the company's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts.

"Our record-setting performance is a testament to the hard work of everyone at MNAO and our dealer partners," said Tom Donnelly, Mazda North American Operations President and CEO. "In 2024, we expanded our product portfolio by launching CX-70 and CX-50 Hybrid, launched our new human connection-centric brand platform 'Move and Be Moved,' and grew our Retail Evolution dealer design evolution program. These efforts, among many others, are the reason behind MNAO's record results and I'm confident that we will continue this growth through the new year and beyond."

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported December sales of 4,566 vehicles, an increase of 2.4 percent compared to December last year. Full-year 2024 sales increased 23.2 percent, with 72,226 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported December sales of 8,677 vehicles, an increase of 19 percent compared to last year. Full-year 2024 sales increased 31 percent, with 99,797 vehicles sold.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date





























December December YOY % % MTD

December December YOY % % MTD





2024 2023 Change DSR

2024 2023 Change DSR



























Mazda3 4,047 2,458 64.6 % 71.2 %

38,877 30,531 27.3 % 26.5 %



Mazda 3 Sdn 3,114 1,435 117.0 % 125.7 %

23853 17,068 39.8 % 38.8 %



Mazda 3 HB 933 1,023 (8.8) % (5.1) %

15024 13,463 11.6 % 10.9 %



























Mazda6 0 0 - -

0 0 - -



























MX-5 Miata 614 422 45.5 % 51.3 %

8,103 8,973 (9.7) % (10.3) %



MX-5 291 156 86.5 % 94.0 %

3920 4,591 (14.6) % (15.2) %



MXR 323 266 21.4 % 26.3 %

4183 4,382 (4.5) % (5.2) %



























CX-3 - 0 - -

- 0 - -



CX-30 8,875 5,672 56.5 % 62.7 %

96515 77,075 25.2 % 24.4 %



CX-5 11,134 20,434 (45.5) % (43.3) %

134088 153,808 (12.8) % (13.4) %



CX-9 - 2 - -

4 17,451 (100.0) % (100.0) %



50H 1,823 0 - -

2890 0 - -



CX-50 6,260 5,754 8.8 % 13.1 %

78551 44,595 76.1 % 75.0 %



CX-50 TTL 8,083 5,754 40.5 % 46.1 %

81,441 44,595 82.6 % 81.4 %



MX-30 0 0 - -

- 100 - -



CX-70 1,453 0 - -

10678 0 - -



CX-90 5,995 4,776 25.5 % 30.5 %

54676 30821 77.4 % 76.2 %



CARS 4,661 2,880 61.8 % 68.3 %

46,980 39,504 18.9 % 18.2 %



TRUCKS 35,540 36,638 (3.0) % 0.9 %

377,402 323,850 16.5 % 15.8 %



























TOTAL 40,201 39,518 1.7 % 5.8 %

424,382 363,354 16.8 % 16.0 %



















































*Selling Days 25 26





308 306























































SOURCE Mazda North American Operations