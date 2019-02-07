Mazda Reports February Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total February sales of 23,854 vehicles, a decrease of 7.3 percent compared to February 2018. Year-to-date sales through February saw a decrease of 13.4 percent, with 43,897 vehicles sold. With 24 selling days in February, compared to 24 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 7.3 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

KEY SALES NOTES:

Sales of the CX-5 totaled 13,377 in February, an increase of 1.2 percent compared to February 2018 .

. Sales of the CX-9 totaled 2,422 in February, an increase of 5.9 percent compared to February 2018 .

. CPO sales totaled 4,410 vehicles in February, an increase of 20.2 percent compared to February 2018 . Year-to-date CPO sales through February increased 14.8 percent, with 8,302 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported February sales of 5,036 vehicles, an increase of 16 percent compared to February last year. Year-to-date sales through February increased 12 percent, with more than 10,158 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

































February February % % MTD

February February % % YTD



2019 2018 Change DSR

2019 2018 Change DSR































Mazda3 4,610 6,070 (24.1) % (24.1) %

9,206 11,895 (22.6) % (22.6) %

Mazda6 1,906 2,246 (15.1) % (15.1) %

3,525 3,798 (7.2) % (7.2) %

MX-5 Miata 456 654 (30.3) % (30.3) %

803 1,090 (26.3) % (26.3) %

CX-3 1,081 1,259 (14.1) % (14.1) %

2,052 2,609 (21.3) % (21.3) %

CX-5 13,377 13,216 1.2 % 1.2 %

24,029 26,679 (9.9) % (9.9) %

CX-9 2,422 2,286 5.9 % 5.9 %

4,282 4,622 (7.4) % (7.4) %

OTHER 2























































Total Vehicles























































CARS 6,972 8,970 (22.3) % (22.3) %

13,534 16,783 (19.4) % (19.4) %

TRUCKS 16,882 16,761 0.7 % 0.7 %

30,363 33,910 (10.5) % (10.5) %































TOTAL 23,854 25,731 (7.3) % (7.3) %

43,897 50,693 (13.4) % (13.4) %





























































Selling Days 24 24









49 49







































































SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

