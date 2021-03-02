Mazda Reports February Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total February sales of 26,008 vehicles, a decrease of 8.4 percent compared to February 2020. Year-to-date sales totaled 51,267 vehicles, a decrease of 1.4 percent. With 24 selling days in February, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 0.7 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Sales Highlights

Sales of the CX-30 totaled 5,005 in February, an increase of 33.3 percent compared to February 2020 .

. Sales of the CX-9 totaled 3,151 in February, an increase of 7.7 percent compared to February 2020 .

. Sales of the MX-5 Miata totaled 836 vehicles, an increase of 3.6 percent compared to February 2020 .

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported February sales of 4,240 vehicles, a decrease of 9.9 percent compared to February 2020.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.

























Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























February February YOY % % MTD

February February YOY % % MTD



2021 2020 Change DSR

2021 2020 Change DSR























Mazda3 3,083 3,759 (18.0)% (11.1)%

6,129 6,255 (2.0)% 4.1%

Mazda6 1,327 1,730 (23.3)% (16.9)%

2,725 3,485 (21.8)% (16.9)%

MX-5 Miata 836 807 3.6% 12.2%

1,372 1,203 14.0% 21.2%

CX-3 519 947 (45.2)% (40.6)%

893 2,093 (57.3)% (54.7)%

CX-30 5,005 3,754 33.3% 44.4%

8,629 6,122 41.0% 49.8%

CX-5 12,087 14,462 (16.4)% (9.5)%

25,670 27,370 (6.2)% (0.3)%

CX-9 3,151 2,926 7.7% 16.7%

5,849 5,478 6.8% 13.4%













































CARS 5,246 6,296 (16.7)% (9.7)%

10,226 10,943 (6.6)% (0.7)%

TRUCKS 20,762 22,089 (6.0)% 1.8%

41,041 41,063 (0.1)% 6.2%























TOTAL 26,008 28,385 (8.4)% (0.7)%

51,267 52,006 (1.4)% 4.7%













































*Selling Days 24 26





48 51





























SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

Related Links

www.mazdausa.com

