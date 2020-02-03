Mazda Reports January Sales Results

Feb 03, 2020

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total January sales of 23,621 vehicles, an increase of 17.8 percent compared to January 2019. With 25 selling days in January, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 17.8 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Sales Highlights

  • Sales of Mazda's crossovers, including the CX-3, CX-30, CX-5 and CX-9, increased 40.7 percent in January with 18,974 vehicles sold.
  • The CX-9 saw its best January with 2,552 vehicles sold, an increase of 37.2 percent compared to January 2019.
  • January sales of the CX-5 increased 21.2 percent compared to January 2019 with 12,908 vehicles sold.
  • January sales of the CX-3 increased 18.0 percent with 1,146 vehicles sold.
  • Sales of the all-new CX-30, which launched in November, totaled 2,368.
  • Sales of the Mazda6 increased 8.4 percent with 1,755 vehicles sold.
  • Sales of the MX-5 Miata increased 14.1 percent with 396 vehicles sold.
  • CPO sales totaled 4,665 vehicles in January, an increase of 19.8 percent compared to January 2019.
  • Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported January sales of 4,784 vehicles, a decrease of 6.6 percent compared to January last year.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date














January

January

YOY %

% MTD

January

January

YOY %

% MTD


2020

2019

Change

DSR

2020

2019

Change

DSR













Mazda3

2,496

4,596

(45.7)%

(45.7)%

2,496

4,596

(45.7)%

(45.7)%

Mazda6

1,755

1,619

8.4%

8.4%

1,755

1,619

8.4%

8.4%

MX-5 Miata

396

347

14.1%

14.1%

396

347

14.1%

14.1%

CX-3

1,146

971

18.0%

18.0%

1,146

971

18.0%

18.0%

CX-30

2,368

0


2,368

0



CX-5

12,908

10,652

21.2%

21.2%

12,908

10,652

21.2%

21.2%

CX-9

2,552

1,860

37.2%

37.2%

2,552

1,860

37.2%

37.2%

























CARS

4,647

6,562

(29.2)%

(29.2)%

4,647

6,562

(29.2)%

(29.2)%

TRUCKS

18,974

13,483

40.7%

40.7%

18,974

13,483

40.7%

40.7%













TOTAL

23,621

20,045

17.8%

17.8%

23,621

20,045

17.8%

17.8%

























*Selling Days

25

25


25

25















