Mazda Reports January Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total January sales of 30,279 vehicles, an increase of 31.8 percent compared to January 2023. With 25 selling days in January, compared to 24 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 26.6 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 5,088 vehicles in January, an increase of 10 percent compared to January 2023.

Sales highlights include:

Best-ever January sales with 30,279 vehicles sold.

Best January sales of CX-50 with 5,733 vehicles sold.

Best January sales of CX-30 with 7,773 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported January sales of 4,474 vehicles, an increase of 42.4 percent compared to January last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported January sales of 6,336 vehicles, a decrease of 4 percent compared to last year.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Mazda3 2,880 1,577 82.6 % 75.3 %

Mazda 3 Sdn 1,875 1,012 85.3 % 77.9 %

Mazda 3 HB 1,005 565 77.9 % 70.8 %













Mazda6 0 0 - -













MX-5 Miata 389 724 (46.3) % (48.4) %

MX-5 148 356 (58.4) % (60.1) %

MXR 241 368 (34.5) % (37.1) %













CX-3 - 0 - -

CX-30 7,773 5,065 53.5 % 47.3 %

CX-5 10,194 9,833 3.7 % (0.5) %

CX-9 - 3,170 - -

CX-50 5,733 2,589 121.4 % 112.6 %

MX-30 0 9 (100.0) % (100.0) %

CX-90 3,310 0 - -

CARS 3,269 2,301 42.1 % 36.4 %

TRUCKS 27,010 20,666 30.7 % 25.5 %













