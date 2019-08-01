Mazda Reports July Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total July sales of 23,292 vehicles, a decrease of 3.5 percent compared to July 2018. Sales through July saw a decrease of 13.9 percent, with 161,847 vehicles sold. With 25 selling days in July, compared to 24 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 7.3 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Mazda's best-selling vehicle in the U.S., the CX-5, saw its best July ever with 13,391 vehicles sold, an increase of nearly 10 percent. This month also saw best-ever July results for CX-3 with 1,523 vehicles sold, an increase of nearly 10 percent. July sales of the MX-5 increased 31.4 percent compared to July 2018, with 1,109 vehicles sold.

CPO sales totaled 5,533 vehicles in July, an increase of 18 percent compared to July 2018. CPO sales through July increased 19 percent, with 35,787 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported July sales of 4,826 vehicles, a decrease of 4 percent compared to July last year. Sales through July increased 9 percent, with 34,184 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.



Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date





















July July YOY % % MTD

July July YOY % % MTD

2019 2018 Change DSR

2019 2018 Change DSR



















Mazda3 3,651 5,266 (30.7)% (33.4)%

32,174 41,062 (21.6)% (21.6)% Mazda6 1,483 2,213 (33.0)% (35.7)%

14,558 20,295 (28.3)% (28.3)% MX-5 Miata 1,109 844 31.4% 26.1%

5,023 5,535 (9.3)% (9.3)% CX-3 1,523 1,388 9.7% 5.3%

8,307 11,015 (24.6)% (24.6)% CX-5 13,391 12,208 9.7% 5.3%

87,778 93,220 (5.8)% (5.8)% CX-9 2,135 2,206 (3.2)% (7.1)%

14,007 16,922 (17.2)% (17.2)%







































CARS 6,243 8,323 (25.0)% (28.0)%

51,755 66,892 (22.6)% (22.6)% TRUCKS 17,049 15,802 7.9% 3.6%

110,092 121,157 (9.1)% (9.1)%



















TOTAL 23,292 24,125 (3.5)% (7.3)%

161,847 188,049 (13.9)% (13.9)%







































*Selling Days 25 24





178 178





SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

Related Links

http://www.mazdausa.com

