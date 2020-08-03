Mazda Reports July Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total July sales of 24,085 vehicles, an increase of 3.4 percent compared to July 2019. Year-to-date sales totaled 1 52,954 vehicles, a decrease of 5.5 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in July, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of .6 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Sales Highlights

Sales of the CX-30 reached an all-time high since the vehicle launched in November 201 9, with 3,787 vehicles sold.

The CX-9 saw its best July since 201 1 with 2,335 vehicles sold, an increase of 9.4 percent compared to July 2019 .

. CPO sales totaled 6,910 vehicles in July, an increase of 25 percent compared to July 201 9, and achieved a second-best all-time record.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported July sales of 2,524 vehicles, a decrease of 47.7 percent compared to July last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 30.3 percent, with 23,823 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























July July YOY % % MTD

July July YOY % % MTD



2020 2019 Change DSR

2020 2019 Change DSR























Mazda3 3,231 3,651 (11.5)% (14.9)%

19,459 32,174 (39.5)% (39.9)%

Mazda6 1,199 1,483 (19.2)% (22.3)%

9,284 14,558 (36.2)% (36.6)%

MX-5 Miata 696 1,109 (37.2)% (39.7)%

5,016 5,023 (0.1)% (0.7)%

CX-3 959 1,523 (37.0)% (39.5)%

5,716 8,307 (31.2)% (31.6)%

CX-30 3,787 0





20,743 0





CX-5 11,878 13,391 (11.3)% (14.7)%

76,950 87,778 (12.3)% (12.8)%

CX-9 2,335 2,135 9.4% 5.2%

15,786 14,007 12.7% 12.1%













































CARS 5,126 6,243 (17.9)% (21.1)%

33,759 51,755 (34.8)% (35.1)%

TRUCKS 18,959 17,049 11.2% 6.9%

119,195 110,092 8.3% 7.7%























TOTAL 24,085 23,292 3.4% (0.6)%

152,954 161,847 (5.5)% (6.0)%













































*Selling Days 26 25





179 178





























