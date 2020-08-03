Mazda Reports July Sales Results

Mazda North American Operations

Aug 03, 2020, 10:05 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total July sales of 24,085 vehicles, an increase of 3.4 percent compared to July 2019. Year-to-date sales totaled 1 52,954 vehicles, a decrease of 5.5 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in July, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of .6 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Sales Highlights

  • Sales of the CX-30 reached an all-time high since the vehicle launched in November 201 9, with 3,787 vehicles sold.
  • The CX-9 saw its best July since 201 1 with 2,335 vehicles sold, an increase of 9.4 percent compared to July 2019.
  • CPO sales totaled 6,910 vehicles in July, an increase of 25 percent compared to July 201 9, and achieved a second-best all-time record.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported July sales of 2,524 vehicles, a decrease of 47.7 percent compared to July last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 30.3 percent, with 23,823 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.










Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date












July

July

YOY %

% MTD

July

July

YOY %

% MTD

2020

2019

Change

DSR

2020

2019

Change

DSR











Mazda3

3,231

3,651

(11.5)%

(14.9)%

19,459

32,174

(39.5)%

(39.9)%

Mazda6

1,199

1,483

(19.2)%

(22.3)%

9,284

14,558

(36.2)%

(36.6)%

MX-5 Miata

696

1,109

(37.2)%

(39.7)%

5,016

5,023

(0.1)%

(0.7)%

CX-3

959

1,523

(37.0)%

(39.5)%

5,716

8,307

(31.2)%

(31.6)%

CX-30

3,787

0


20,743

0


CX-5

11,878

13,391

(11.3)%

(14.7)%

76,950

87,778

(12.3)%

(12.8)%

CX-9

2,335

2,135

9.4%

5.2%

15,786

14,007

12.7%

12.1%






















CARS

5,126

6,243

(17.9)%

(21.1)%

33,759

51,755

(34.8)%

(35.1)%

TRUCKS

18,959

17,049

11.2%

6.9%

119,195

110,092

8.3%

7.7%











TOTAL

24,085

23,292

3.4%

(0.6)%

152,954

161,847

(5.5)%

(6.0)%






















*Selling Days

26

25


179

178













SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

