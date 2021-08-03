Mazda Reports July Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total July sales of 32,739 vehicles, an increase of 35.9 percent compared to July 2020. Year-to-date sales totaled 221,906 vehicles; an increase of 45.1 percent compared to the same time last year. With 27 selling days in July, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 30.9 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 6,704 vehicles in July, a decrease of 3 percent compared to July 2020.

Sales Highlights

  • Second-best July sales with 32,739 vehicles sold.
  • Best-ever July sales of the CX-30 with 5,598 vehicles sold.
  • Best July sales of the CX-5 with 16,299 vehicles sold.
  • Best July sales of the CX-9 with 3,264 vehicles sold.
  • Best July sales of the MX-5 since 2006 with 1,226 vehicles sold.
  • CPO sales achieved its second-best July ever with 6,704 vehicles sold.

Sales numbers for Mazda Canada, Inc., will be shared on August 4, due to a Canadian holiday.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported July sales of 3,950 vehicles, an increase of 56.5 percent compared to July last year. Year-to-date sales increased 19 percent, with 28,352 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date
















July

July

YOY %

% MTD

July

July

YOY %

% MTD



2021

2020

Change

DSR

2021

2020

Change

DSR















Mazda3

3,927

3,231

21.5%

17.0%

25,561

19,459

31.4%

32.1%


Mazda6

1,778

1,199

48.3%

42.8%

11,804

9,284

27.1%

27.9%


MX-5 Miata

1,226

696

76.1%

69.6%

7,903

5,016

57.6%

58.4%


CX-3

647

959

(32.5)%

(35.0)%

4,687

5,716

(18.0)%

(17.5)%


CX-30

5,598

3,787

47.8%

42.3%

39,502

20,743

90.4%

91.5%


CX-5

16,299

11,878

37.2%

32.1%

108,920

76,950

41.5%

42.3%


CX-9

3,264

2,335

39.8%

34.6%

23,529

15,786

49.0%

49.9%




























CARS

6,931

5,126

35.2%

30.2%

45,268

33,759

34.1%

34.8%


TRUCKS

25,808

18,959

36.1%

31.1%

176,638

119,195

48.2%

49.0%















TOTAL

32,739

24,085

35.9%

30.9%

221,906

152,954

45.1%

45.9%




























*Selling Days

27

26


178

179





























SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

