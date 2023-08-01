Mazda Reports July Sales Results

News provided by

Mazda North American Operations

01 Aug, 2023, 10:45 ET

June Marks the 10th Straight Month of Year- Over-Year Gains

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total July sales of 30,629 vehicles, an increase of 30.9 percent compared to July 2022. Year-to-date sales totaled 214,412 vehicles; an increase of 29 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in July, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 36.2 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 5,563 vehicles in July, an increase of 48 percent compared to July 2022.

Continue Reading

Sales Highlights

  • 2nd best July sales since 1993 with 30,629 vehicles sold.
  • Best-ever July sales of CX-50 with 4,234 vehicles sold.
  • Best-ever July sales of CX-30 with 7,221 vehicles sold.
  • Best-ever sales of CX-90 with 2,929 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported July sales of 4,598 vehicles, an increase of 13.5 percent compared to July last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 32,863 vehicles; an increase of 8.2 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported July sales of 6,286 vehicles, an increase of 47 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 40,811 vehicles; an increase of 96 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA










Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date












July

July

YOY %

% MTD

July

July

YOY %

% MTD

2023

2022

Change

DSR

2023

2022

Change

DSR











Mazda3

2,994

1,165

157.0 %

167.3 %

18,121

16,020

13.1 %

13.8 %

Mazda 3 Sdn

1,951

325

500.3 %

524.3 %

9633

6,371

51.2 %

52.1 %

Mazda 3 HB

1,043

840

24.2 %

29.1 %

8488

9,649

(12.0) %

(11.5) %











Mazda6

0

1

(100.0) %

(100.0) %

0

335

(100.0) %

(100.0) %











MX-5 Miata

720

268

168.7 %

179.4 %

6,233

3,067

103.2 %

104.4 %

MX-5

367

107

243.0 %

256.7 %

3380

1,079

213.3 %

215.0 %

MXR

353

161

119.3 %

128.0 %

2853

1,988

43.5 %

44.3 %











CX-3

-

0

-

-

-

0

-

-

CX-30

7,221

6,040

19.6 %

24.3 %

45748

27,767

64.8 %

65.7 %

CX-5

12,443

11,009

13.0 %

17.5 %

92464

92,813

(0.4) %

0.2 %

CX-9

60

1,919

(96.9) %

(96.7) %

17419

18,099

(3.8) %

(3.2) %

CX-50

4,234

2,983

41.9 %

47.6 %

25700

7,770

230.8 %

232.6 %

MX-30

28

8

250.0 %

264.0 %

94

324

(71.0) %

(70.8) %

CX-90

2,302

0

-

-

6490

0

-

-

CX-90P

627

0

-

-

2143

0

-

-

CARS

3,714

1,434

159.0 %

169.4 %

24,354

19,422

25.4 %

26.1 %

TRUCKS

26,915

21,959

22.6 %

27.5 %

190,058

146,773

29.5 %

30.2 %











TOTAL

30,629

23,393

30.9 %

36.2 %

214,412

166,195

29.0 %

29.7 %






















*Selling Days

25

26


177

178













SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

Also from this source

Mazda presenta los resultados de las ventas de junio

Mazda Reports June Sales Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.