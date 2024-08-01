Mazda Reports July Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif. , Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total July sales of 39,866 vehicles, an increase of 30.2 percent compared to July 2023. Year-to-date sales totaled 242,352 vehicles sold; an increase of 13 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in July, compared to the same the year prior, the company posted an increase of 30.2 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 6,657 vehicles in July, an increase of 20 percent compared to July 2023.

July 2024 sales highlights include:

Best-ever July sales ever with 39,866 vehicles sold.

Best-ever sales of CX-50 with 8,047 vehicles sold.

Best-ever sales of CX-90 with 5,330 vehicles sold.

Best-ever July sales of CX-30 with 8,679 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported July sales of 6,960 vehicles, an increase of 51.4 percent compared to July last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 39,965 vehicles sold; an increase of 21.6 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported July sales of 8,375 vehicles, an increase of 33 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 52,769 vehicles sold; an increase of 29 percent compared to the same time last year.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date





























July July YOY % % MTD

July July YOY % % MTD





2024 2023 Change DSR

2024 2023 Change DSR



























Mazda3 3,959 2,994 32.2 % 32.2 %

21,786 18,121 20.2 % 18.9 %



Mazda 3 Sdn 2,320 1,951 18.9 % 18.9 %

12509 9,633 29.9 % 28.4 %



Mazda 3 HB 1,639 1,043 57.1 % 57.1 %

9277 8,488 9.3 % 8.1 %



























Mazda6 0 0 - -

0 0 - -



























MX-5 Miata 504 720 (30.0) % (30.0) %

4,508 6,233 (27.7) % (28.5) %



MX-5 290 367 (21.0) % (21.0) %

2036 3,380 (39.8) % (40.4) %



MXR 214 353 (39.4) % (39.4) %

2472 2,853 (13.4) % (14.3) %



























CX-3 - 0 - -

- 0 - -



CX-30 8,679 7,221 20.2 % 20.2 %

59901 45,748 30.9 % 29.5 %



CX-5 12,430 12,443 (0.1) % (0.1) %

82644 92,464 (10.6) % (11.6) %



CX-9 - 60 - -

4 17,419 (100.0) % (100.0) %



CX-50 8,047 4,234 90.1 % 90.1 %

43244 25,700 68.3 % 66.4 %



MX-30 0 28 (100.0) % (100.0) %

- 94 - -



Cx-70 917 0 - -

1976 0 - -



CX-90 5,330 2,929 82.0 % 82.0 %

28289 8633 227.7 % 224.0 %



CARS 4,463 3,714 20.2 % 20.2 %

26,294 24,354 8.0 % 6.8 %



TRUCKS 35,403 26,915 31.5 % 31.5 %

216,058 190,058 13.7 % 12.4 %



























TOTAL 39,866 30,629 30.2 % 30.2 %

242,352 214,412 13.0 % 11.8 %



















































*Selling Days 25 25





179 177























































