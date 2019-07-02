Mazda Reports June Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total June sales of 22,828 vehicles, a decrease of 15.1 percent compared to June 2018. Sales for the first half of the year saw a decrease of 15.5 percent, with 138,555 vehicles sold. With 26 selling days in June, compared to 27 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 11.9 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Sales of the CX-5, Mazda's best-selling vehicle in the U.S., saw an increase of 4.2 percent in June, with more than 13,000 vehicles sold.

CPO sales totaled 5,671 vehicles in June, an increase of 23 percent compared to June 2018. First half CPO sales increased 20 percent, with 30,254 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported June sales of 4,229 vehicles, a decrease of 7 percent compared to June last year. First half sales through June increased 12 percent, with 29,358 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City.





























Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























June June YOY % % MTD

June June YOY % % MTD



2019 2018 Change DSR

2019 2018 Change DSR























Mazda3 3,990 5,433 (26.6)% (23.7)%

28,523 35,796 (20.3)% (19.8)%

Mazda6 1,681 3,204 (47.5)% (45.5)%

13,075 18,082 (27.7)% (27.2)%

MX-5 Miata 759 833 (8.9)% (5.4)%

3,914 4,691 (16.6)% (16.0)%

CX-3 1,324 2,332 (43.2)% (41.0)%

6,784 9,627 (29.5)% (29.1)%

CX-5 13,242 12,710 4.2% 8.2%

74,387 81,012 (8.2)% (7.6)%

CX-9 1,832 2,381 (23.1)% (20.1)%

11,872 14,716 (19.3)% (18.8)%













































CARS 6,430 9,470 (32.1)% (29.5)%

45,512 58,569 (22.3)% (21.8)%

TRUCKS 16,398 17,423 (5.9)% (2.3)%

93,043 105,355 (11.7)% (11.1)%























TOTAL 22,828 26,893 (15.1)% (11.9)%

138,555 163,924 (15.5)% (14.9)%













































*Selling Days 26 27





153 154





























SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

