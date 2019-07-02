Mazda Reports June Sales Results
Jul 02, 2019, 12:02 ET
IRVINE, Calif., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total June sales of 22,828 vehicles, a decrease of 15.1 percent compared to June 2018. Sales for the first half of the year saw a decrease of 15.5 percent, with 138,555 vehicles sold. With 26 selling days in June, compared to 27 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 11.9 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
Sales of the CX-5, Mazda's best-selling vehicle in the U.S., saw an increase of 4.2 percent in June, with more than 13,000 vehicles sold.
CPO sales totaled 5,671 vehicles in June, an increase of 23 percent compared to June 2018. First half CPO sales increased 20 percent, with 30,254 vehicles sold.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported June sales of 4,229 vehicles, a decrease of 7 percent compared to June last year. First half sales through June increased 12 percent, with 29,358 vehicles sold.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.
|
Month-To-Date
|
Year-To-Date
|
June
|
June
|
YOY %
|
% MTD
|
June
|
June
|
YOY %
|
% MTD
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
DSR
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
DSR
|
Mazda3
|
3,990
|
5,433
|
(26.6)%
|
(23.7)%
|
28,523
|
35,796
|
(20.3)%
|
(19.8)%
|
Mazda6
|
1,681
|
3,204
|
(47.5)%
|
(45.5)%
|
13,075
|
18,082
|
(27.7)%
|
(27.2)%
|
MX-5 Miata
|
759
|
833
|
(8.9)%
|
(5.4)%
|
3,914
|
4,691
|
(16.6)%
|
(16.0)%
|
CX-3
|
1,324
|
2,332
|
(43.2)%
|
(41.0)%
|
6,784
|
9,627
|
(29.5)%
|
(29.1)%
|
CX-5
|
13,242
|
12,710
|
4.2%
|
8.2%
|
74,387
|
81,012
|
(8.2)%
|
(7.6)%
|
CX-9
|
1,832
|
2,381
|
(23.1)%
|
(20.1)%
|
11,872
|
14,716
|
(19.3)%
|
(18.8)%
|
CARS
|
6,430
|
9,470
|
(32.1)%
|
(29.5)%
|
45,512
|
58,569
|
(22.3)%
|
(21.8)%
|
TRUCKS
|
16,398
|
17,423
|
(5.9)%
|
(2.3)%
|
93,043
|
105,355
|
(11.7)%
|
(11.1)%
|
TOTAL
|
22,828
|
26,893
|
(15.1)%
|
(11.9)%
|
138,555
|
163,924
|
(15.5)%
|
(14.9)%
|
*Selling Days
|
26
|
27
|
153
|
154
SOURCE Mazda North American Operations
