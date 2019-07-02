Mazda Reports June Sales Results

Mazda North American Operations

Jul 02, 2019, 12:02 ET

IRVINE, Calif., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total June sales of 22,828 vehicles, a decrease of 15.1 percent compared to June 2018. Sales for the first half of the year saw a decrease of 15.5 percent, with 138,555 vehicles sold. With 26 selling days in June, compared to 27 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 11.9 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Sales of the CX-5, Mazda's best-selling vehicle in the U.S., saw an increase of 4.2 percent in June, with more than 13,000 vehicles sold.

CPO sales totaled 5,671 vehicles in June, an increase of 23 percent compared to June 2018. First half CPO sales increased 20 percent, with 30,254 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported June sales of 4,229 vehicles, a decrease of 7 percent compared to June last year. First half sales through June increased 12 percent, with 29,358 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date












June

June

YOY %

% MTD

June

June

YOY %

% MTD

2019

2018

Change

DSR

2019

2018

Change

DSR











Mazda3

3,990

5,433

(26.6)%

(23.7)%

28,523

35,796

(20.3)%

(19.8)%

Mazda6

1,681

3,204

(47.5)%

(45.5)%

13,075

18,082

(27.7)%

(27.2)%

MX-5 Miata

759

833

(8.9)%

(5.4)%

3,914

4,691

(16.6)%

(16.0)%

CX-3

1,324

2,332

(43.2)%

(41.0)%

6,784

9,627

(29.5)%

(29.1)%

CX-5

13,242

12,710

4.2%

8.2%

74,387

81,012

(8.2)%

(7.6)%

CX-9

1,832

2,381

(23.1)%

(20.1)%

11,872

14,716

(19.3)%

(18.8)%






















CARS

6,430

9,470

(32.1)%

(29.5)%

45,512

58,569

(22.3)%

(21.8)%

TRUCKS

16,398

17,423

(5.9)%

(2.3)%

93,043

105,355

(11.7)%

(11.1)%











TOTAL

22,828

26,893

(15.1)%

(11.9)%

138,555

163,924

(15.5)%

(14.9)%






















*Selling Days

26

27


153

154













