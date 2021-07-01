Mazda Reports June Sales Results
Jul 01, 2021, 10:38 ET
IRVINE, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total June sales of 32,605 vehicles, an increase of 28.7 percent compared to June 2020. Year-to-date sales totaled 189,167 vehicles; an increase of 46.8 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in June, compared to the same number of days the year prior, the company posted an increase of 28.7 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 5,947 vehicles in June, a decrease of 17 percent compared to June 2020.
Sales Highlights
- Second-best June sales in the U.S. with 32,605 vehicles sold.
- Best MX-5 June sales since 2007 with 1,227 vehicles sold.
- Second-best sales of the CX-30 with 5,824 vehicles sold since launch.
- Second-best sales of the CX-5 with 16,393 vehicles sold since launch.
- Second-best sales of the CX-9 with 3,282 vehicles sold since launch.
- CPO sales achieved its second-best June ever with 5,947 vehicles sold.
Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) reported June sales of 6,816 vehicles, an increase of 3.8 percent compared to June last year. Year-to-date sales increased 53.1 percent, with 34,575 vehicles sold.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported June sales of 3,324 vehicles, a decrease of 19.6 percent compared to June last year. Year-to-date sales increased 14.6 percent, with 24,402 vehicles sold.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.
Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.
|
Month-To-Date
|
Year-To-Date
|
June
|
June
|
YOY %
|
% MTD
|
June
|
June
|
YOY %
|
% MTD
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
DSR
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
DSR
|
Mazda3
|
3,323
|
3,250
|
2.2%
|
2.2%
|
21,634
|
16,228
|
33.3%
|
35.1%
|
Mazda6
|
1,889
|
1,356
|
39.3%
|
39.3%
|
10,026
|
8,085
|
24.0%
|
25.6%
|
MX-5 Miata
|
1,227
|
966
|
27.0%
|
27.0%
|
6,677
|
4,320
|
54.6%
|
56.6%
|
CX-3
|
667
|
1,000
|
(33.3)%
|
(33.3)%
|
4,040
|
4,757
|
(15.1)%
|
(13.9)%
|
CX-30
|
5,824
|
3,526
|
65.2%
|
65.2%
|
33,904
|
16,956
|
100.0%
|
102.6%
|
CX-5
|
16,393
|
12,501
|
31.1%
|
31.1%
|
92,621
|
65,072
|
42.3%
|
44.2%
|
CX-9
|
3,282
|
2,727
|
20.4%
|
20.4%
|
20,265
|
13,451
|
50.7%
|
52.7%
|
CARS
|
6,439
|
5,572
|
15.6%
|
15.6%
|
38,337
|
28,633
|
33.9%
|
35.7%
|
TRUCKS
|
26,166
|
19,754
|
32.5%
|
32.5%
|
150,830
|
100,236
|
50.5%
|
52.5%
|
TOTAL
|
32,605
|
25,326
|
28.7%
|
28.7%
|
189,167
|
128,869
|
46.8%
|
48.7%
|
*Selling Days
|
25
|
25
|
151
|
153
SOURCE Mazda North American Operations
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article