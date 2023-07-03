Mazda Reports June Sales Results

Mazda North American Operations

03 Jul, 2023, 10:28 ET

June Marks the Ninth Straight Month of Year- Over-Year Gains

IRVINE, Calif., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total June sales of 29,786 vehicles, an increase of 96.9 percent compared to June 2022. Year-to-date sales totaled 183,783 vehicles; an increase of 28.7 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in June, compared to the same the year prior, the company posted an increase of 96.9 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 5,219 vehicles in June, an increase of 27 percent compared to June 2022.

Sales Highlights

  • 2nd best June sales since 1995 with 29,786 vehicles sold.
  • Best-ever June sales of CX-50 with 3,532 vehicles sold.
  • Best-ever June sales of CX-30 with 6,612 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported June sales of 5,539 vehicles, an increase of 123 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 34,525 vehicles; an increase of 109 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.










Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date












June

June

YOY %

% MTD

June

June

YOY %

% MTD

2023

2022

Change

DSR

2023

2022

Change

DSR











Mazda3

2,745

865

217.3 %

217.3 %

15,127

14,855

1.8 %

1.8 %

Mazda 3 Sdn

1,503

576

160.9 %

160.9 %

7682

6,046

27.1 %

27.1 %

Mazda 3 HB

1,242

289

329.8 %

329.8 %

7445

8,809

(15.5) %

(15.5) %











Mazda6

0

0

-

-

0

334

(100.0) %

(100.0) %











MX-5 Miata

866

131

561.1 %

561.1 %

5,513

2,799

97.0 %

97.0 %

MX-5 

471

64

635.9 %

635.9 %

3013

972

210.0 %

210.0 %

MXR

395

67

489.6 %

489.6 %

2500

1,827

36.8 %

36.8 %











CX-3

-

0

-

-

-

0

-

-

CX-30

6,612

4,733

39.7 %

39.7 %

38527

21,727

77.3 %

77.3 %

CX-5

12,861

6,654

93.3 %

93.3 %

80021

81,804

(2.2) %

(2.2) %

CX-9

863

1,157

(25.4) %

(25.4) %

17359

16,180

7.3 %

7.3 %

CX-50

3,532

1,566

125.5 %

125.5 %

21466

4,787

348.4 %

348.4 %

MX-30

16

23

(30.4) %

(30.4) %

66

316

(79.1) %

(79.1) %

C90

1,529

0

-

-

4188

0

-

-

C9P

762

0

-

-

1516

0

-

-

CARS

3,611

996

262.6 %

262.6 %

20,640

17,988

14.7 %

14.7 %

TRUCKS

26,175

14,133

85.2 %

85.2 %

163,143

124,814

30.7 %

30.7 %











TOTAL

29,786

15,129

96.9 %

96.9 %

183,783

142,802

28.7 %

28.7 %






















*Selling Days

26

26


152

152













