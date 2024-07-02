Mazda Reports June Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total June sales of 35,696 vehicles, an increase of 19.8 percent compared to June 2023. Year-to-date sales totaled 202,486 vehicles sold; an increase of 10.2 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in June, compared to the same the year prior, the company posted an increase of 19.8 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 6,241 vehicles in June, an increase of 20 percent compared to June 2023.

June 2024 sales highlights include:

Second-best June sales ever with 35,696 vehicles sold.

Best-ever sales of CX-50 with 7,798 vehicles sold.

Best-ever June sales of CX-90 with 4,682 vehicles sold.

Best-ever June sales of CX-30 with 6,772 vehicles sold.

Second-best June in CPO program history.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported June sales of 9,067 vehicles, an increase of 64 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 44,394 vehicles sold; an increase of 29 percent compared to the same time last year.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

Follow @MazdaUSA on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube, and Threads.















































Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























June June YOY % % MTD

June June YOY % % MTD



2024 2023 Change DSR

2024 2023 Change DSR























Mazda3 2,670 2,745 (2.7) % (2.7) %

17,827 15,127 17.8 % 16.3 %

Mazda 3 Sdn 1,603 1,503 6.7 % 6.7 %

10189 7,682 32.6 % 30.9 %

Mazda 3 HB 1,067 1,242 (14.1) % (14.1) %

7638 7,445 2.6 % 1.3 %























Mazda6 0 0 - -

0 0 - -























MX-5 Miata 776 866 (10.4) % (10.4) %

4,004 5,513 (27.4) % (28.3) %

MX-5 453 471 (3.8) % (3.8) %

1746 3,013 (42.1) % (42.8) %

MXR 323 395 (18.2) % (18.2) %

2258 2,500 (9.7) % (10.9) %























CX-3 - 0 - -

- 0 - -

CX-30 6,772 6,612 2.4 % 2.4 %

51222 38,527 33.0 % 31.2 %

CX-5 12,120 12,861 (5.8) % (5.8) %

70214 80,021 (12.3) % (13.4) %

CX-9 - 863 - -

4 17,359 (100.0) % (100.0) %

CX-50 7,798 3,532 120.8 % 120.8 %

35197 21,466 64.0 % 61.8 %

MX-30 0 16 (100.0) % (100.0) %

- 66 - -

Cx-70 878 0 - -

1059 0 - -

CX-90 4,682 2,291 104.4 % 104.4 %

22959 5704 302.5 % 297.3 %

CARS 3,446 3,611 (4.6) % (4.6) %

21,831 20,640 5.8 % 4.4 %

TRUCKS 32,250 26,175 23.2 % 23.2 %

180,655 163,143 10.7 % 9.3 %























TOTAL 35,696 29,786 19.8 % 19.8 %

202,486 183,783 10.2 % 8.7 %













































*Selling Days 26 26





154 152



















































SOURCE Mazda North American Operations