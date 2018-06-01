Mazda Reports May Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total May U.S. sales of 29,980 vehicles, representing an increase of 15.1 percent versus May of last year. Year-to-date (YTD) sales through May are up 14.9 percent versus last year, with 137,031 vehicles sold. With 26 selling days in May 2018, versus 25 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 10.7 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Key May sales notes:

Mazda6 led the charge, posting a sales increase of 63.8 percent year-over-year (YOY), with 4,437 vehicles sold in the month of May.This increase was led by the launch of the new 2018 Mazda6, which is now available in more trim options than before, including the introduction of a Signature trim level, which had previously only been available on the CX-9.

Mazda CX-5, Mazda's award-winning crossover SUV, returned to record-breaking sales, posting its best-ever May sales of 14,173 vehicles, marking an increase of 19.9 percent YOY. Sales of the Mazda CX-5 are up 43.7 percent YTD.

Mazda CX-3 posted its best-ever sales this month, with 1,823 vehicles sold in May, marking an increase of 18.6 percent YOY. Sales of Mazda CX-3 are up 14.0 percent YTD.

Mazda's seven-passenger crossover SUV, Mazda CX-9, had a near-record month, finishing up 26.6 percent YOY, with 2,509 vehicles sold. Sales of the Mazda CX-9 are up 18.4 percent YTD.

Every model in the CX-line posted sales gains in the month of May. Total sales of the CX-line, including the CX-3, CX-5 and CX-9, where up 20.6 percent over May of last year, with 18,505 vehicles sold.

Mazda reported an all-time high for Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales, with 4,823 CPO vehicles sold in May, marking an increase of 21.0 percent YOY.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported May sales of 4,308 vehicles, up 2.4 percent versus May of last year.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.



Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date





















May May % % MTD

May May % % YTD

2018 2017 Change DSR

2018 2017 Change DSR



















Mazda3 5,983 6,775 (11.7)% (15.1)%

30,363 33,361 (9.0)% (9.7)% Mazda5 - - - -

- 6 (100.0)% (100.0)% Mazda6 4,437 2,708 63.8% 57.5%

14,878 15,649 (4.9)% (5.7)% MX-5 Miata 1,055 1,226 (13.9)% (17.3)%

3,858 5,927 (34.9)% (35.4)% CX-3 1,823 1,537 18.6% 14.0%

7,295 6,398 14.0% 13.1% CX-5 14,173 11,819 19.9% 15.3%

68,302 47,527 43.7% 42.6% CX-9 2,509 1,982 26.6% 21.7%

12,335 10,414 18.4% 17.5%



















Total Vehicles





































CARS 11,475 10,709 7.2% 3.0%

49,099 54,943 (10.6)% (11.3)% TRUCKS 18,505 15,338 20.6% 16.0%

87,932 64,339 36.7% 35.6%



















TOTAL 29,980 26,047 15.1% 10.7%

137,031 119,282 14.9% 14.0%







































Selling Days 26 25





127 126





