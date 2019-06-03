Mazda Reports May Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total May sales of 25,192 vehicles, a decrease of 16 percent compared to May 2018. Year-to-date sales through May saw a decrease of 15.5 percent, with 115,727 vehicles sold. With 26 selling days in May, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 16 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 5,531 vehicles in May, an increase of 15 percent compared to May 2018. Year-to-date CPO sales through May increased 19 percent, with 24,583 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported May sales of 4,642 vehicles, an increase of 8 percent compared to May last year. Year-to-date sales through May increased 16 percent, with 25,129 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.



































Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date



































May May YOY % % MTD

May May YOY %

% MTD



2019 2018 Change DSR

2019 2018 Change

DSR

































Mazda3 4,967 5,983 (17.0) % (17.0) %

24,533 30,363 (19.2) %

(19.2) %

Mazda6 2,133 4,437 (51.9) % (51.9) %

11,394 14,878 (23.4) %

(23.4) %

MX-5 Miata 843 1,055 (20.1) % (20.1) %

3,155 3,858 (18.2) %

(18.2) %

CX-3 1,188 1,823 (34.8) % (34.8) %

5,460 7,295 (25.2) %

(25.2) %

CX-5 14,057 14,173 (0.8) % (0.8) %

61,145 68,302 (10.5) %

(10.5) %

CX-9 2,004 2,509 (20.1) % (20.1) %

10,040 12,335 (18.6) %

(18.6) %

































































CARS 7,943 11,475 (30.8) % (30.8) %

39,082 49,099 (20.4) %

(20.4) %

TRUCKS 17,249 18,505 (6.8) % (6.8) %

76,645 87,932 (12.8) %

(12.8) %

































TOTAL 25,192 29,980 (16.0) % (16.0) %

115,727 137,031 (15.5) %

(15.5) %

































































*Selling Days 26 26









127 127













































SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

