Mazda Reports May Sales Results

Mazda North American Operations

Jun 03, 2019, 10:05 ET

IRVINE, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total May sales of 25,192 vehicles, a decrease of 16 percent compared to May 2018. Year-to-date sales through May saw a decrease of 15.5 percent, with 115,727 vehicles sold. With 26 selling days in May, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 16 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 5,531 vehicles in May, an increase of 15 percent compared to May 2018. Year-to-date CPO sales through May increased 19 percent, with 24,583 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported May sales of 4,642 vehicles, an increase of 8 percent compared to May last year. Year-to-date sales through May increased 16 percent, with 25,129 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

















May

May

YOY %

% MTD

May

May

YOY %

% MTD

2019

2018

Change

DSR

2019

2018

Change

DSR
















Mazda3

4,967

5,983

(17.0)

%

(17.0)

%

24,533

30,363

(19.2)

%

(19.2)

%

Mazda6

2,133

4,437

(51.9)

%

(51.9)

%

11,394

14,878

(23.4)

%

(23.4)

%

MX-5 Miata

843

1,055

(20.1)

%

(20.1)

%

3,155

3,858

(18.2)

%

(18.2)

%

CX-3

1,188

1,823

(34.8)

%

(34.8)

%

5,460

7,295

(25.2)

%

(25.2)

%

CX-5

14,057

14,173

(0.8)

%

(0.8)

%

61,145

68,302

(10.5)

%

(10.5)

%

CX-9

2,004

2,509

(20.1)

%

(20.1)

%

10,040

12,335

(18.6)

%

(18.6)

%
































CARS

7,943

11,475

(30.8)

%

(30.8)

%

39,082

49,099

(20.4)

%

(20.4)

%

TRUCKS

17,249

18,505

(6.8)

%

(6.8)

%

76,645

87,932

(12.8)

%

(12.8)

%
















TOTAL

25,192

29,980

(16.0)

%

(16.0)

%

115,727

137,031

(15.5)

%

(15.5)

%
































*Selling Days

26

26




127

127





















SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

