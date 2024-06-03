Mazda Reports May Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total May sales of 35,562 vehicles, an increase of 6.9 percent compared to May 2023. Year-to-date sales totaled 166,790 vehicles sold; an increase of 8.3 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in May, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 2.8 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 6,725 vehicles in May, an increase of 28 percent compared to May 2023.

May 2024 sales highlights include:

Best-ever sales of CX-50 with 6,307 vehicles sold.

Best-ever May sales of CX-30 with 8,305 vehicles sold.

Best-ever April sales of CX-90 with 4,599 vehicles sold.

Second-best May in CPO program history.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported May sales of 6,908 vehicles, an increase of 6.8 percent compared to May last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 26,475 vehicles sold; an increase of 19 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported May sales of 7,972 vehicles, an increase of 34 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 35,327 vehicles sold; an increase of 22 percent compared to the same time last year.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

Follow @MazdaUSA on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube, and Threads.

























Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























May May YOY % % MTD

May May YOY % % MTD



2024 2023 Change DSR

2024 2023 Change DSR























Mazda3 2,658 2,468 7.7 % 3.6 %

15,157 12,382 22.4 % 20.5 %

Mazda 3 Sdn 1,622 1,308 24.0 % 19.2 %

8586 6,179 39.0 % 36.8 %

Mazda 3 HB 1,036 1,160 (10.7) % (14.1) %

6571 6,203 5.9 % 4.3 %























Mazda6 0 0 - -

0 0 - -























MX-5 Miata 956 1,090 (12.3) % (15.7) %

3,228 4,647 (30.5) % (31.6) %

MX-5 468 646 (27.6) % (30.3) %

1293 2,542 (49.1) % (49.9) %

MXR 488 444 9.9 % 5.7 %

1935 2,105 (8.1) % (9.5) %























CX-3 - 0 - -

- 0 - -

CX-30 8,305 6,091 36.3 % 31.1 %

44450 31,915 39.3 % 37.1 %

CX-5 12,600 14,100 (10.6) % (14.1) %

58094 67,160 (13.5) % (14.9) %

CX-9 1 3,349 (100.0) % (100.0) %

4 16,496 (100.0) % (100.0) %

CX-50 6,307 3,865 63.2 % 56.9 %

27399 17,934 52.8 % 50.4 %

MX-30 0 18 (100.0) % (100.0) %

- 50 - -

Cx-70 136 0 - -

181 0 - -

CX-90 4,599 2,281 101.6 % 93.9 %

18277 3413 435.5 % 427.1 %

CARS 3,614 3,558 1.6 % (2.3) %

18,385 17,029 8.0 % 6.3 %

TRUCKS 31,948 29,704 7.6 % 3.4 %

148,405 136,968 8.4 % 6.7 %























TOTAL 35,562 33,262 6.9 % 2.8 %

166,790 153,997 8.3 % 6.6 %













































*Selling Days 26 25





128 126





























SOURCE Mazda North American Operations