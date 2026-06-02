Mazda Reports May Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total May sales of 39,066 vehicles, an increase of 35 percent compared to May 2025. Year-to-date sales totaled 164,667 vehicles sold; a decrease of 6.9 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in May compared to 27 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 40.2 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 7,992 vehicles in May; an increase of 7.2 percent compared to May 2025.

Sales highlights include:

Best total sales month since July 2025

Best-ever sales month for CX-50 Hybrid

Best sales month since May 2021 for Mazda3 (Sedan and Hatchback combined)

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported May sales of 6,281 vehicles, a decrease of 21 percent compared to May last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 27,551 vehicles sold; a decrease of 16.1 percent compared to same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported May sales of 9,759 vehicles, an increase of 13 percent compared to May last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 42,682 vehicles sold; a decrease of 0.2 percent compared to same time last year.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

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Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























May May YOY % % MTD

May May YOY % % MTD



2026 2025 Change DSR

2026 2025 Change DSR























Mazda3 4,121 2,453 68.0 % 74.5 %

16,665 15,040 10.8 % 13.4 %

Mazda 3 Sdn 2,781 1,670 66.5 % 72.9 %

9734 10,753 (9.5) % (7.3) %

Mazda 3 HB 1,340 783 71.1 % 77.7 %

6931 4,287 61.7 % 65.5 %























Mazda6 0 0 - -

0 0 - -























MX-5 Miata 1,053 355 196.6 % 208.0 %

3,911 3,528 10.9 % 13.5 %

MX-5 627 193 224.9 % 237.4 %

1985 1,761 12.7 % 15.4 %

MXR 426 162 163.0 % 173.1 %

1926 1,767 9.0 % 11.6 %























CX-3 - 0 - -

- 0 - -

CX-30 5,060 4,329 16.9 % 21.4 %

17025 31,622 (46.2) % (44.9) %

CX-5 7,805 9,501 (17.9) % (14.7) %

53003 56,501 (6.2) % (4.0) %

CX-9 0 0 0.0 % 0.0 %

0 0 0.0 % 0.0 %

CX-50 TTL 14,897 7,188 107.2 % 115.2 %

52,132 38,243 36.3 % 39.5 %

MX-30 0 0 - -

0 0 0.0 % 0.0 %

CX-70 TTL 1,402 1,065 31.6 % 36.7 %

4838 7378 (34.4) % -

CX-90 TTL 4,728 4,046 16.9 % 21.4 %

17093 24601 (30.5) % (28.9) %

CARS 5,174 2,808 84.3 % 91.3 %

20,576 18,568 10.8 % 13.4 %

TRUCKS 33,892 26,129 29.7 % 34.7 %

144,091 158,345 (9.0) % (6.9) %























TOTAL 39,066 28,937 35.0 % 40.2 %

164,667 176,913 (6.9) % (4.7) %













































*Selling Days 26 27





127 130





























SOURCE Mazda North American Operations