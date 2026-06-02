Mazda Reports May Sales Results

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Mazda North American Operations

Jun 02, 2026, 10:45 ET

IRVINE, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total May sales of 39,066 vehicles, an increase of 35 percent compared to May 2025. Year-to-date sales totaled 164,667 vehicles sold; a decrease of 6.9 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in May compared to 27 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 40.2 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 7,992 vehicles in May; an increase of 7.2 percent compared to May 2025.

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Sales highlights include:

  • Best total sales month since July 2025
  • Best-ever sales month for CX-50 Hybrid
  • Best sales month since May 2021 for Mazda3 (Sedan and Hatchback combined)

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported May sales of 6,281 vehicles, a decrease of 21 percent compared to May last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 27,551 vehicles sold; a decrease of 16.1 percent compared to same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported May sales of 9,759 vehicles, an increase of 13 percent compared to May last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 42,682 vehicles sold; a decrease of 0.2 percent compared to same time last year.

About Mazda North American Operations
Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com. 

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Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date












May  

May  

YOY %

% MTD

May  

May  

YOY %

% MTD

2026

2025

Change

DSR

2026

2025

Change

DSR











Mazda3

4,121

2,453

68.0 %

74.5 %

16,665

15,040

10.8 %

13.4 %

Mazda 3 Sdn

2,781

1,670

66.5 %

72.9 %

9734

10,753

(9.5) %

(7.3) %

Mazda 3 HB

1,340

783

71.1 %

77.7 %

6931

4,287

61.7 %

65.5 %











Mazda6

0

0

-

-

0

0

-

-











MX-5 Miata

1,053

355

196.6 %

208.0 %

3,911

3,528

10.9 %

13.5 %

MX-5 

627

193

224.9 %

237.4 %

1985

1,761

12.7 %

15.4 %

MXR

426

162

163.0 %

173.1 %

1926

1,767

9.0 %

11.6 %











CX-3

-

0

-

-

-

0

-

-

CX-30

5,060

4,329

16.9 %

21.4 %

17025

31,622

(46.2) %

(44.9) %

CX-5

7,805

9,501

(17.9) %

(14.7) %

53003

56,501

(6.2) %

(4.0) %

CX-9

0

0

0.0 %

0.0 %

0

0

0.0 %

0.0 %

CX-50 TTL

14,897

7,188

107.2 %

115.2 %

52,132

38,243

36.3 %

39.5 %

MX-30

0

0

-

-

0

0

0.0 %

0.0 %

CX-70 TTL

1,402

1,065

31.6 %

36.7 %

4838

7378

(34.4) %

-

CX-90 TTL

4,728

4,046

16.9 %

21.4 %

17093

24601

(30.5) %

(28.9) %

CARS

5,174

2,808

84.3 %

91.3 %

20,576

18,568

10.8 %

13.4 %

TRUCKS

33,892

26,129

29.7 %

34.7 %

144,091

158,345

(9.0) %

(6.9) %











TOTAL

39,066

28,937

35.0 %

40.2 %

164,667

176,913

(6.9) %

(4.7) %






















*Selling Days

26

27


127

130













SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

21%

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