Mazda Reports May Sales Results

News provided byMazda North American Operations
Jun 02, 2026, 10:45 ET
IRVINE, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total May sales of 39,066 vehicles, an increase of 35 percent compared to May 2025. Year-to-date sales totaled 164,667 vehicles sold; a decrease of 6.9 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in May compared to 27 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 40.2 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 7,992 vehicles in May; an increase of 7.2 percent compared to May 2025.
Sales highlights include:
- Best total sales month since July 2025
- Best-ever sales month for CX-50 Hybrid
- Best sales month since May 2021 for Mazda3 (Sedan and Hatchback combined)
Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported May sales of 6,281 vehicles, a decrease of 21 percent compared to May last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 27,551 vehicles sold; a decrease of 16.1 percent compared to same time last year.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported May sales of 9,759 vehicles, an increase of 13 percent compared to May last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 42,682 vehicles sold; a decrease of 0.2 percent compared to same time last year.
About Mazda North American Operations
Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.
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|
Month-To-Date
|
Year-To-Date
|
May
|
May
|
YOY %
|
% MTD
|
May
|
May
|
YOY %
|
% MTD
|
2026
|
2025
|
Change
|
DSR
|
2026
|
2025
|
Change
|
DSR
|
Mazda3
|
4,121
|
2,453
|
68.0 %
|
74.5 %
|
16,665
|
15,040
|
10.8 %
|
13.4 %
|
Mazda 3 Sdn
|
2,781
|
1,670
|
66.5 %
|
72.9 %
|
9734
|
10,753
|
(9.5) %
|
(7.3) %
|
Mazda 3 HB
|
1,340
|
783
|
71.1 %
|
77.7 %
|
6931
|
4,287
|
61.7 %
|
65.5 %
|
Mazda6
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
MX-5 Miata
|
1,053
|
355
|
196.6 %
|
208.0 %
|
3,911
|
3,528
|
10.9 %
|
13.5 %
|
MX-5
|
627
|
193
|
224.9 %
|
237.4 %
|
1985
|
1,761
|
12.7 %
|
15.4 %
|
MXR
|
426
|
162
|
163.0 %
|
173.1 %
|
1926
|
1,767
|
9.0 %
|
11.6 %
|
CX-3
|
-
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
CX-30
|
5,060
|
4,329
|
16.9 %
|
21.4 %
|
17025
|
31,622
|
(46.2) %
|
(44.9) %
|
CX-5
|
7,805
|
9,501
|
(17.9) %
|
(14.7) %
|
53003
|
56,501
|
(6.2) %
|
(4.0) %
|
CX-9
|
0
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
CX-50 TTL
|
14,897
|
7,188
|
107.2 %
|
115.2 %
|
52,132
|
38,243
|
36.3 %
|
39.5 %
|
MX-30
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
0
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
CX-70 TTL
|
1,402
|
1,065
|
31.6 %
|
36.7 %
|
4838
|
7378
|
(34.4) %
|
-
|
CX-90 TTL
|
4,728
|
4,046
|
16.9 %
|
21.4 %
|
17093
|
24601
|
(30.5) %
|
(28.9) %
|
CARS
|
5,174
|
2,808
|
84.3 %
|
91.3 %
|
20,576
|
18,568
|
10.8 %
|
13.4 %
|
TRUCKS
|
33,892
|
26,129
|
29.7 %
|
34.7 %
|
144,091
|
158,345
|
(9.0) %
|
(6.9) %
|
TOTAL
|
39,066
|
28,937
|
35.0 %
|
40.2 %
|
164,667
|
176,913
|
(6.9) %
|
(4.7) %
|
*Selling Days
|
26
|
27
|
127
|
130
SOURCE Mazda North American Operations
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