Mazda Reports November Sales Results
Dec 03, 2019, 10:05 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total November sales of 24,374 vehicles, an increase of 18 percent compared to the same month in 2018 and Mazda's overall best November since 1994. Year-to-date sales totaled 252,061 vehicles, a decrease of 8.2 percent. With 26 selling days in November, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 13.4 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
The CX-3, CX-5 and CX-9 each achieved best-ever November sales results. The strong performance was led by CX-3, which saw a sales increase of 67.4 percent, while the CX-5 and CX-9 saw sales increases of 29.9 percent and 25.3 percent, respectively.
CPO sales totaled 4,937 vehicles in November, an increase of 16.2 percent compared to November 2018. Year-to-date CPO sales increased 16.3 percent, with 56,295 vehicles sold.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported November sales of 6,194 vehicles, an increase of 3.8 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales through November increased 4.1 percent, with 54,175 vehicles sold.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.
|
Month-To-Date
|
Year-To-Date
|
November
|
November
|
YOY %
|
% MTD
|
November
|
November
|
YOY %
|
% MTD
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
DSR
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
DSR
|
Mazda3
|
3,579
|
3,974
|
(9.9)%
|
(13.4)%
|
47,566
|
59,361
|
(19.9)%
|
(20.2)%
|
Mazda6
|
1,514
|
1,984
|
(23.7)%
|
(26.6)%
|
19,894
|
28,581
|
(30.4)%
|
(30.6)%
|
MX-5 Miata
|
469
|
447
|
4.9%
|
0.9%
|
7,314
|
8,460
|
(13.5)%
|
(13.9)%
|
CX-3
|
1,654
|
988
|
67.4%
|
61.0%
|
14,820
|
15,755
|
(5.9)%
|
(6.3)%
|
CX-30
|
31
|
0
|
31
|
0
|
CX-5
|
14,139
|
10,882
|
29.9%
|
24.9%
|
138,811
|
136,881
|
1.4%
|
1.1%
|
CX-9
|
2,988
|
2,385
|
25.3%
|
20.5%
|
23,625
|
25,417
|
(7.1)%
|
(7.4)%
|
CARS
|
5,562
|
6,405
|
(13.2)%
|
(16.5)%
|
74,774
|
96,402
|
(22.4)%
|
(22.7)%
|
TRUCKS
|
18,812
|
14,255
|
32.0%
|
26.9%
|
177,287
|
178,053
|
(0.4)%
|
(0.8)%
|
TOTAL
|
24,374
|
20,660
|
18.0%
|
13.4%
|
252,061
|
274,455
|
(8.2)%
|
(8.5)%
|
*Selling Days
|
26
|
25
|
282
|
281
