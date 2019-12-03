Mazda Reports November Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total November sales of 24,374 vehicles, an increase of 18 percent compared to the same month in 2018 and Mazda's overall best November since 1994. Year-to-date sales totaled 252,061 vehicles, a decrease of 8.2 percent. With 26 selling days in November, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 13.4 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

The CX-3, CX-5 and CX-9 each achieved best-ever November sales results. The strong performance was led by CX-3, which saw a sales increase of 67.4 percent, while the CX-5 and CX-9 saw sales increases of 29.9 percent and 25.3 percent, respectively.

CPO sales totaled 4,937 vehicles in November, an increase of 16.2 percent compared to November 2018. Year-to-date CPO sales increased 16.3 percent, with 56,295 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported November sales of 6,194 vehicles, an increase of 3.8 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales through November increased 4.1 percent, with 54,175 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.

























Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























November November YOY % % MTD

November November YOY % % MTD



2019 2018 Change DSR

2019 2018 Change DSR























Mazda3 3,579 3,974 (9.9)% (13.4)%

47,566 59,361 (19.9)% (20.2)%

Mazda6 1,514 1,984 (23.7)% (26.6)%

19,894 28,581 (30.4)% (30.6)%

MX-5 Miata 469 447 4.9% 0.9%

7,314 8,460 (13.5)% (13.9)%

CX-3 1,654 988 67.4% 61.0%

14,820 15,755 (5.9)% (6.3)%

CX-30 31 0





31 0





CX-5 14,139 10,882 29.9% 24.9%

138,811 136,881 1.4% 1.1%

CX-9 2,988 2,385 25.3% 20.5%

23,625 25,417 (7.1)% (7.4)%













































CARS 5,562 6,405 (13.2)% (16.5)%

74,774 96,402 (22.4)% (22.7)%

TRUCKS 18,812 14,255 32.0% 26.9%

177,287 178,053 (0.4)% (0.8)%























TOTAL 24,374 20,660 18.0% 13.4%

252,061 274,455 (8.2)% (8.5)%













































*Selling Days 26 25





282 281





























SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

