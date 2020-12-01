Mazda Reports November Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total November sales of 21,752 vehicles, a decrease of 10.8 percent compared to November 2019. Year-to-date sales totaled 247,768 vehicles; a decrease of 1.7 percent compared to the same time last year. With 23 selling days in November, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted an increase of .09 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 5,115 vehicles in November, an increase of .04 percent compared to November 2019, and achieved its best November.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported November sales of 5,768 vehicles, a decrease 6.9 percent compared to November last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 23.8 percent, with 41,274 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Mazda3 2,613 3,579 (27.0)% (17.5)%

30,352 47,566 (36.2)% (36.0)%

Mazda6 1,196 1,514 (21.0)% (10.7)%

14,517 19,894 (27.0)% (26.8)%

MX-5 Miata 610 469 30.1% 47.0%

8,113 7,314 10.9% 11.3%

CX-3 413 1,654 (75.0)% (71.8)%

7,898 14,820 (46.7)% (46.5)%

CX-30 2,649 31





33,656 31





CX-5 12,299 14,139 (13.0)% (1.7)%

128,466 138,811 (7.5)% (7.1)%

CX-9 1,972 2,988 (34.0)% (25.4)%

24,766 23,625 4.8% 5.2%













































CARS 4,419 5,562 (20.6)% (10.2)%

52,982 74,774 (29.1)% (28.9)%

TRUCKS 17,333 18,812 (7.9)% 4.2%

194,786 177,287 9.9% 10.3%























TOTAL 21,752 24,374 (10.8)% 0.9%

247,768 252,061 (1.7)% (1.4)%













































