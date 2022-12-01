Mazda Reports November Sales Results

Dec 01, 2022, 11:37 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total November sales of 26,906 vehicles, an increase of 30.6 percent compared to November 2021. Year-to-date sales totaled 267,616 vehicles; a decrease of 14.6 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in November, compared to 24 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 25.4 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 4,344 vehicles in November, an increase of 13 percent compared to November 2021.
Sales Highlights
- Second best-ever November total sales with 26,906 vehicles sold.
- Best-ever November sales of CX-30 with 4,457 vehicles sold.
- Best-ever November sales of CX-9 with 4,025 vehicles sold.
Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported November sales of 3,067 vehicles, an increase of 3.1 percent compared to November last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 21.8 percent, with 47,135 vehicles sold.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported November sales of 4,123 vehicles, a decrease of 14.4 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 2.6 percent, with 41,090 vehicles sold.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.
|
Month-To-Date
|
Year-To-Date
|
November
|
November
|
YOY %
|
% MTD
|
November
|
November
|
YOY %
|
% MTD
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
DSR
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
DSR
|
Mazda3
|
3,023
|
2,501
|
20.9 %
|
16.0 %
|
25,781
|
35,634
|
-27.7 %
|
-27.9 %
|
Mazda 3 Sdn
|
2,124
|
1,528
|
39.0 %
|
33.4 %
|
11952
|
20,377
|
-41.3 %
|
-41.6 %
|
Mazda 3 HB
|
899
|
973
|
-7.6 %
|
-11.3 %
|
13829
|
15,257
|
-9.4 %
|
-9.7 %
|
Mazda6
|
0
|
586
|
-100.0 %
|
-100.0 %
|
335
|
15,672
|
-97.9 %
|
-97.9 %
|
MX-5 Miata
|
449
|
236
|
90.3 %
|
82.6 %
|
5,433
|
10,336
|
-47.4 %
|
-47.6 %
|
MX-5
|
243
|
68
|
257.4 %
|
243.1 %
|
2199
|
4,032
|
-45.5 %
|
-45.7 %
|
MXR
|
206
|
168
|
22.6 %
|
17.7 %
|
3234
|
6,304
|
-48.7 %
|
-48.9 %
|
CX-3
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
0
|
5,100
|
-
|
-
|
CX-30
|
4,457
|
4,404
|
1.2 %
|
-2.8 %
|
48510
|
55,025
|
-11.8 %
|
-12.2 %
|
CX-5
|
12,692
|
10,509
|
20.8 %
|
15.9 %
|
138082
|
157,963
|
-12.6 %
|
-12.9 %
|
CX-9
|
4,025
|
2,311
|
74.2 %
|
67.2 %
|
30885
|
33,483
|
-7.8 %
|
-8.1 %
|
CX-50
|
2,260
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
18266
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
MX-30
|
0
|
55
|
-100.0 %
|
-100.0 %
|
324
|
120
|
170.0 %
|
169.0 %
|
CARS
|
3,472
|
3,323
|
4.5 %
|
0.3 %
|
31,549
|
61,642
|
-48.8 %
|
-49.0 %
|
TRUCKS
|
23,434
|
17,279
|
35.6 %
|
30.2 %
|
236,067
|
251,692
|
-6.2 %
|
-6.5 %
|
TOTAL
|
26,906
|
20,602
|
30.6 %
|
25.4 %
|
267,616
|
313,334
|
-14.6 %
|
-14.9 %
|
*Selling Days
|
25
|
24
|
280
|
279
SOURCE Mazda North American Operations
