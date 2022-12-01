Mazda Reports November Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total November sales of 26,906 vehicles, an increase of 30.6 percent compared to November 2021. Year-to-date sales totaled 267,616 vehicles; a decrease of 14.6 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in November, compared to 24 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 25.4 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 4,344 vehicles in November, an increase of 13 percent compared to November 2021.

2023 Mazda CX-9
Sales Highlights

  • Second best-ever November total sales with 26,906 vehicles sold.
  • Best-ever November sales of CX-30 with 4,457 vehicles sold.
  • Best-ever November sales of CX-9 with 4,025 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported November sales of 3,067 vehicles, an increase of 3.1 percent compared to November last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 21.8 percent, with 47,135 vehicles sold. 

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported November sales of 4,123 vehicles, a decrease of 14.4 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 2.6 percent, with 41,090 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date












November

November

YOY %

% MTD

November

November

YOY %

% MTD

2022

2021

Change

DSR

2022

2021

Change

DSR











Mazda3

3,023

2,501

20.9 %

16.0 %

25,781

35,634

-27.7 %

-27.9 %

Mazda 3 Sdn

2,124

1,528

39.0 %

33.4 %

11952

20,377

-41.3 %

-41.6 %

Mazda 3 HB

899

973

-7.6 %

-11.3 %

13829

15,257

-9.4 %

-9.7 %











Mazda6

0

586

-100.0 %

-100.0 %

335

15,672

-97.9 %

-97.9 %











MX-5 Miata

449

236

90.3 %

82.6 %

5,433

10,336

-47.4 %

-47.6 %

MX-5 

243

68

257.4 %

243.1 %

2199

4,032

-45.5 %

-45.7 %

MXR

206

168

22.6 %

17.7 %

3234

6,304

-48.7 %

-48.9 %











CX-3

0

0

-

-

0

5,100

-

-

CX-30

4,457

4,404

1.2 %

-2.8 %

48510

55,025

-11.8 %

-12.2 %

CX-5

12,692

10,509

20.8 %

15.9 %

138082

157,963

-12.6 %

-12.9 %

CX-9

4,025

2,311

74.2 %

67.2 %

30885

33,483

-7.8 %

-8.1 %

CX-50

2,260

0

-

-

18266

0

-

-

MX-30

0

55

-100.0 %

-100.0 %

324

120

170.0 %

169.0 %











CARS

3,472

3,323

4.5 %

0.3 %

31,549

61,642

-48.8 %

-49.0 %

TRUCKS

23,434

17,279

35.6 %

30.2 %

236,067

251,692

-6.2 %

-6.5 %











TOTAL

26,906

20,602

30.6 %

25.4 %

267,616

313,334

-14.6 %

-14.9 %






















*Selling Days

25

24


280

279




SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

