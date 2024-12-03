Mazda Reports November Sales Results

November Marks Seventh Consecutive Month for Sales Gains

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total November sales of 33,422 vehicles, an increase of 20.6 percent compared to November 2023. Year-to-date sales totaled 384,181 vehicles sold; an increase of 18.6 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in November, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 16 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 6,451 vehicles in November, an increase of 38 percent compared to November 2023.

CX-50 Hybrid
November 2024 sales highlights include:

  • Seventh consecutive month for sales gains.
  • Best-ever November sales with 33,422 vehicles sold.
  • Best November sales of CX-30 with 6,844 vehicles sold.
  • Best November sales of CX-50 with 7,072 vehicles sold.
  • Best November sales of MX-5 since 2006 with 798 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported November sales of 5,699 vehicles, an increase of 15.3 percent compared to November last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 67,660 vehicles sold; an increase of 24.9 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported November sales of 13,684 vehicles, an increase of 59 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 91,120 vehicles sold; an increase of 33 percent compared to the same time last year.

About Mazda North American Operations
Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

Follow @MazdaUSA on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube, and Threads.
























Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date














November

November

YOY %

% MTD

November

November

YOY %

% MTD


2024

2023

Change

DSR

2024

2023

Change

DSR













Mazda3

3,272

2,504

30.7 %

25.6 %

34,830

28,073

24.1 %

22.8 %

Mazda 3 Sdn

2,333

1,415

64.9 %

58.5 %

20739

15,633

32.7 %

31.3 %

Mazda 3 HB

939

1,089

(13.8) %

(17.1) %

14091

12,440

13.3 %

12.1 %













Mazda6

0

0

-

-

0

0

-

-













MX-5 Miata

798

451

76.9 %

70.1 %

7,489

8,551

(12.4) %

(13.3) %

MX-5

440

182

141.8 %

132.5 %

3629

4,435

(18.2) %

(19.0) %

MXR

358

269

33.1 %

28.0 %

3860

4,116

(6.2) %

(7.2) %













CX-3

-

0

-

-

-

0

-

-

CX-30

6,844

6,193

10.5 %

6.3 %

87640

71,403

22.7 %

21.4 %

CX-5

8,733

9,556

(8.6) %

(12.1) %

122954

133,374

(7.8) %

(8.8) %

CX-9

-

2

-

-

4

17,449

(100.0) %

(100.0) %

CX-50

7,072

3,954

78.9 %

72.0 %

73,358

38,841

88.9 %

86.9 %

MX-30

0

0

-

-

-

100

-

-

CX-70

1,820

0

-

-

9225

0

-

-

CX-90

4,883

5,055

(3.4) %

(7.1) %

48681

26045

86.9 %

84.9 %

CARS

4,070

2,955

37.7 %

32.4 %

42,319

36,624

15.5 %

14.3 %

TRUCKS

29,352

24,760

18.5 %

14.0 %

341,862

287,212

19.0 %

17.8 %













TOTAL

33,422

27,715

20.6 %

16.0 %

384,181

323,836

18.6 %

17.4 %

























*Selling Days

26

25


283

280


























SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

