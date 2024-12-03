Mazda Reports November Sales Results

News provided byMazda North American Operations
Dec 03, 2024, 13:30 ET
November Marks Seventh Consecutive Month for Sales Gains
IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total November sales of 33,422 vehicles, an increase of 20.6 percent compared to November 2023. Year-to-date sales totaled 384,181 vehicles sold; an increase of 18.6 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in November, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 16 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 6,451 vehicles in November, an increase of 38 percent compared to November 2023.
November 2024 sales highlights include:
- Seventh consecutive month for sales gains.
- Best-ever November sales with 33,422 vehicles sold.
- Best November sales of CX-30 with 6,844 vehicles sold.
- Best November sales of CX-50 with 7,072 vehicles sold.
- Best November sales of MX-5 since 2006 with 798 vehicles sold.
Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported November sales of 5,699 vehicles, an increase of 15.3 percent compared to November last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 67,660 vehicles sold; an increase of 24.9 percent compared to the same time last year.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported November sales of 13,684 vehicles, an increase of 59 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 91,120 vehicles sold; an increase of 33 percent compared to the same time last year.
About Mazda North American Operations
Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.
|
Month-To-Date
|
Year-To-Date
|
November
|
November
|
YOY %
|
% MTD
|
November
|
November
|
YOY %
|
% MTD
|
2024
|
2023
|
Change
|
DSR
|
2024
|
2023
|
Change
|
DSR
|
Mazda3
|
3,272
|
2,504
|
30.7 %
|
25.6 %
|
34,830
|
28,073
|
24.1 %
|
22.8 %
|
Mazda 3 Sdn
|
2,333
|
1,415
|
64.9 %
|
58.5 %
|
20739
|
15,633
|
32.7 %
|
31.3 %
|
Mazda 3 HB
|
939
|
1,089
|
(13.8) %
|
(17.1) %
|
14091
|
12,440
|
13.3 %
|
12.1 %
|
Mazda6
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
MX-5 Miata
|
798
|
451
|
76.9 %
|
70.1 %
|
7,489
|
8,551
|
(12.4) %
|
(13.3) %
|
MX-5
|
440
|
182
|
141.8 %
|
132.5 %
|
3629
|
4,435
|
(18.2) %
|
(19.0) %
|
MXR
|
358
|
269
|
33.1 %
|
28.0 %
|
3860
|
4,116
|
(6.2) %
|
(7.2) %
|
CX-3
|
-
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
CX-30
|
6,844
|
6,193
|
10.5 %
|
6.3 %
|
87640
|
71,403
|
22.7 %
|
21.4 %
|
CX-5
|
8,733
|
9,556
|
(8.6) %
|
(12.1) %
|
122954
|
133,374
|
(7.8) %
|
(8.8) %
|
CX-9
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
17,449
|
(100.0) %
|
(100.0) %
|
CX-50
|
7,072
|
3,954
|
78.9 %
|
72.0 %
|
73,358
|
38,841
|
88.9 %
|
86.9 %
|
MX-30
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
100
|
-
|
-
|
CX-70
|
1,820
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
9225
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
CX-90
|
4,883
|
5,055
|
(3.4) %
|
(7.1) %
|
48681
|
26045
|
86.9 %
|
84.9 %
|
CARS
|
4,070
|
2,955
|
37.7 %
|
32.4 %
|
42,319
|
36,624
|
15.5 %
|
14.3 %
|
TRUCKS
|
29,352
|
24,760
|
18.5 %
|
14.0 %
|
341,862
|
287,212
|
19.0 %
|
17.8 %
|
TOTAL
|
33,422
|
27,715
|
20.6 %
|
16.0 %
|
384,181
|
323,836
|
18.6 %
|
17.4 %
|
*Selling Days
|
26
|
25
|
283
|
280
SOURCE Mazda North American Operations
