Mazda Reports October Sales Results

Nov 01, 2019, 10:05 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total October sales of 19,520 vehicles, an increase of 4.5 percent compared to October 2018. Year-to-date sales through October saw a decrease of 10.3 percent, with 227,687 vehicles sold. With 27 selling days in October, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted an increase of .7 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Sales of Mazda's CUVs, including the CX-3, CX-5 and CX-9, reached 14,450 vehicles, up 18.7 percent compared to October 2018. The strong results were led by CX-3, which saw sales increase 31.7 percent. The CX-5 and CX-9 were also strong performers with sales up 18.3 percent and 13.3 percent, respectively.

CPO sales totaled 5,081 vehicles in October, an increase of 18 percent compared to October 2018. Year-to-date CPO sales increased 16.3 percent, with 51,358 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported October sales of 4,645 vehicles, a decrease of 7 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales through October increased 4.1 percent, with 47,981 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Mazda3

3,481

4,093

(15.0)%

(18.1)%

43,987

55,387

(20.6)%

(20.6)%

Mazda6

1,095

1,856

(41.0)%

(43.2)%

18,380

26,597

(30.9)%

(30.9)%

MX-5 Miata

494

553

(10.7)%

(14.0)%

6,845

8,013

(14.6)%

(14.6)%

CX-3

1,386

1,052

31.7%

26.9%

13,166

14,767

(10.8)%

(10.8)%

CX-5

10,970

9,271

18.3%

13.9%

124,672

125,999

(1.1)%

(1.1)%

CX-9

2,094

1,848

13.3%

9.1%

20,637

23,032

(10.4)%

CARS

5,070

6,502

(22.0)%

(24.9)%

69,212

89,997

(23.1)%

(23.1)%

TRUCKS

14,450

12,171

18.7%

14.3%

158,475

163,798

(3.2)%

TOTAL

19,520

18,673

4.5%

0.7%

227,687

253,795

(10.3)%

*Selling Days

27

26


256

