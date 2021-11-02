IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total October sales of 19,519 vehicles, a decrease of 14.1 percent compared to October 2020. Year-to-date sales totaled 292,732 vehicles; an increase of 29.5 percent compared to the same time last year. With 27 selling days in October, compared to 28 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 11 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 5,186 vehicles in October, a decrease of 18 percent compared to October 2020.

Mazda Reports October Sales Results

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported October sales of 4,836 vehicles, a decrease of 24.6 percent compared to October last year. Year-to-date sales increased 19.2 percent with 57,278 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported October sales of 4,416 vehicles, a decrease of 0.3 percent compared to October last year. Year-to-date sales increased 5.3 percent, with 37,380 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























October October YOY % % MTD

October October YOY % % MTD



2021 2020 Change DSR

2021 2020 Change DSR























Mazda3 2,514 2,570 (2.2)% 1.4%

33,133 27,739 19.4% 20.9%

Mazda6 815 1,356 (39.9)% (37.7)%

15,086 13,306 13.4% 14.7%

MX-5 Miata 492 851 (42.2)% (40.0)%

10,100 7,503 34.6% 36.2%

CX-3 1 473 (99.8)% (99.8)%

5,100 7,485 (31.9)% (31.1)%

CX-30 3,147 3,214 (2.1)% 1.5%

50,621 31,007 63.3% 65.2%

CX-5 10,177 11,890 (14.4)% (11.2)%

147,520 116,147 27.0% 28.5%

CX-9 2,373 2,382 (0.4)% 3.3%

31,172 22,794 36.8% 38.4%













































CARS 3,821 4,777 (20.0)% (17.1)%

58,319 48,548 20.1% 21.5%

TRUCKS 15,698 17,959 (12.6)% (9.4)%

234,413 177,433 32.1% 33.7%























TOTAL 19,519 22,736 (14.1)% (11.0)%

292,732 225,981 29.5% 31.1%













































*Selling Days 27 28





255 258





























SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

