Mazda Reports October Sales Results

News provided by

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total October sales of 23,504 vehicles, a decrease of 7.2 percent compared to October 2022. Year-to-date sales totaled 296,121 vehicles; an increase of 23 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in October, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 3.5 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis. 

CPO sales totaled 4,836 vehicles in October, an increase of 9 percent compared to October 2022.

Sales Highlights

  • Best-ever October sales of CX-50 with 3,168 vehicles sold
  • 2nd best October sales of CX-30 with 5,908 vehicles sold 

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported October sales of 5,450 vehicles, an increase of 34.3 percent compared to October last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 49,233 vehicles; an increase of 11.7 percent compared to the same time last year. 

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported October sales of 6,969 vehicles, an increase of 24 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 60,107 vehicles; an increase of 63 percent compared to the same time last year. 

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com. 

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date











October

October

YOY %

% MTD

October

October

YOY %

% MTD

2023

2022

Change

DSR

2023

2022

Change

DSR










Mazda3

2,205

2,778

(20.6) %

(17.5) %

25,569

22,758

12.4 %

12.4 %

Mazda 3 Sdn

1,424

1,390

2.4 %

6.5 %

14218

9,828

44.7 %

44.7 %

Mazda 3 HB

781

1,388

(43.7) %

(41.5) %

11351

12,930

(12.2) %

(12.2) %




















MX-5 Miata

531

413

28.6 %

33.7 %

8,100

4,984

62.5 %

62.5 %

MX-5

236

204

15.7 %

20.3 %

4253

1,956

117.4 %

117.4 %

MXR

295

209

41.1 %

46.8 %

3847

3,028

27.0 %

27.0 %










CX-30

5,908

6,666

(11.4) %

(7.8) %

65210

44,053

48.0 %

48.0 %

CX-5

7,963

9,441

(15.7) %

(12.3) %

123818

125,390

(1.3) %

(1.3) %

CX-9

7

3,391

(99.8) %

(99.8) %

17447

26,860

(35.0) %

(35.0) %

CX-50

3,168

2,630

20.5 %

25.3 %

34887

16,006

118.0 %

118.0 %

MX-30

0

0

-

-

100

324

(69.1) %

(69.1) %

CX-90 TTL

3,722

0

-

-

20990

0

-

-

CARS

2,736

3,191

(14.3) %

(10.8) %

33,669

28,077

19.9 %

19.9 %

TRUCKS

20,768

22,128

(6.1) %

(2.4) %

262,452

212,633

23.4 %

23.4 %










TOTAL

23,504

25,319

(7.2) %

(3.5) %

296,121

240,710

23.0 %

23.0 %




















*Selling Days

25

26


255

255











SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

