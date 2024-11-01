Mazda Reports October Sales Results

News provided by

Mazda North American Operations

Nov 01, 2024, 10:43 ET

October Marks Sixth Consecutive Month for Sales Gains

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total October sales of 37,307 vehicles, an increase of 58.7 percent compared to October 2023. Year-to-date sales totaled 350,759 vehicles sold; an increase of 18.5 percent compared to the same time last year. With 27 selling days in October, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 47 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 6,027 vehicles in October, an increase of 25 percent compared to October 2023.

Continue Reading

October 2024 sales highlights include:

  • Sixth consecutive month for sales gains.
  • Best-ever October sales with 37,307 vehicles sold.
  • Best October sales of CX-30 with 7,216 vehicles sold.
  • Best October sales of CX-50 with 7,771 vehicles sold.
  • Best October sales of CX-90 with 5,236 vehicles sold.
  • Best-ever sales of CX-70 with 2,517 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported October sales of 6,808 vehicles, an increase of 24.9 percent compared to October last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 61,961 vehicles sold; an increase of 25.9 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported October sales of 8,456 vehicles, an increase of 21 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 77,436 vehicles sold; an increase of 29 percent compared to the same time last year.

About Mazda North American Operations
Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

Follow @MazdaUSA on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube, and Threads.





















Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date












October

October

YOY %

% MTD

October

October

YOY %

% MTD

2024

2023

Change

DSR

2024

2023

Change

DSR











Mazda3

3,490

2,205

58.3 %

46.6 %

31,558

25,569

23.4 %

22.5 %

Mazda 3 Sdn

2,457

1,424

72.5 %

59.8 %

18406

14,218

29.5 %

28.4 %

Mazda 3 HB

1,033

781

32.3 %

22.5 %

13152

11,351

15.9 %

15.0 %











Mazda6

0

0

-

-

0

0

-

-











MX-5 Miata

911

531

71.6 %

58.9 %

6,691

8,100

(17.4) %

(18.0) %

MX-5

482

236

104.2 %

89.1 %

3189

4,253

(25.0) %

(25.6) %

MXR

429

295

45.4 %

34.7 %

3502

3,847

(9.0) %

(9.7) %











CX-3

-

0

-

-

-

0

-

-

CX-30

7,216

5,908

22.1 %

13.1 %

80796

65,210

23.9 %

22.9 %

CX-5

10,166

7,963

27.7 %

18.2 %

114221

123,818

(7.8) %

(8.5) %

CX-9

-

7

-

-

4

17,447

(100.0) %

(100.0) %

CX-50

7,771

3,168

145.3 %

127.1 %

66286

34,887

90.0 %

88.5 %

MX-30

0

0

-

-

-

100

-

-

Cx-70

2,517

0

-

-

7405

0

-

-

CX-90

5,236

3,722

40.7 %

30.3 %

43798

20990

108.7 %

107.0 %

CARS

4,401

2,736

60.9 %

48.9 %

38,249

33,669

13.6 %

12.7 %

TRUCKS

32,906

20,768

58.4 %

46.7 %

312,510

262,452

19.1 %

18.1 %











TOTAL

37,307

23,504

58.7 %

47.0 %

350,759

296,121

18.5 %

17.5 %






















*Selling Days

27

25


257

255
























SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Mazda presenta los resultados de ventas de septiembre

Mazda presenta los resultados de ventas de septiembre

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO, por sus siglas en inglés) ha informado hoy de unas ventas totales en septiembre de 29,841 vehículos, un...
Mazda Reports September Sales Results

Mazda Reports September Sales Results

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total September sales of 29,841 vehicles, an increase of 6.5 percent compared to September 2023....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Automotive

Automotive

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Hispanic

Hispanic

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics