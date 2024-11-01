Mazda Reports October Sales Results

October Marks Sixth Consecutive Month for Sales Gains

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total October sales of 37,307 vehicles, an increase of 58.7 percent compared to October 2023. Year-to-date sales totaled 350,759 vehicles sold; an increase of 18.5 percent compared to the same time last year. With 27 selling days in October, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 47 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 6,027 vehicles in October, an increase of 25 percent compared to October 2023.

October 2024 sales highlights include:

Sixth consecutive month for sales gains.

Best-ever October sales with 37,307 vehicles sold.

Best October sales of CX-30 with 7,216 vehicles sold.

Best October sales of CX-50 with 7,771 vehicles sold.

Best October sales of CX-90 with 5,236 vehicles sold.

Best-ever sales of CX-70 with 2,517 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported October sales of 6,808 vehicles, an increase of 24.9 percent compared to October last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 61,961 vehicles sold; an increase of 25.9 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported October sales of 8,456 vehicles, an increase of 21 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 77,436 vehicles sold; an increase of 29 percent compared to the same time last year.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

Follow @MazdaUSA on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube, and Threads.















































Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























October October YOY % % MTD

October October YOY % % MTD



2024 2023 Change DSR

2024 2023 Change DSR























Mazda3 3,490 2,205 58.3 % 46.6 %

31,558 25,569 23.4 % 22.5 %

Mazda 3 Sdn 2,457 1,424 72.5 % 59.8 %

18406 14,218 29.5 % 28.4 %

Mazda 3 HB 1,033 781 32.3 % 22.5 %

13152 11,351 15.9 % 15.0 %























Mazda6 0 0 - -

0 0 - -























MX-5 Miata 911 531 71.6 % 58.9 %

6,691 8,100 (17.4) % (18.0) %

MX-5 482 236 104.2 % 89.1 %

3189 4,253 (25.0) % (25.6) %

MXR 429 295 45.4 % 34.7 %

3502 3,847 (9.0) % (9.7) %























CX-3 - 0 - -

- 0 - -

CX-30 7,216 5,908 22.1 % 13.1 %

80796 65,210 23.9 % 22.9 %

CX-5 10,166 7,963 27.7 % 18.2 %

114221 123,818 (7.8) % (8.5) %

CX-9 - 7 - -

4 17,447 (100.0) % (100.0) %

CX-50 7,771 3,168 145.3 % 127.1 %

66286 34,887 90.0 % 88.5 %

MX-30 0 0 - -

- 100 - -

Cx-70 2,517 0 - -

7405 0 - -

CX-90 5,236 3,722 40.7 % 30.3 %

43798 20990 108.7 % 107.0 %

CARS 4,401 2,736 60.9 % 48.9 %

38,249 33,669 13.6 % 12.7 %

TRUCKS 32,906 20,768 58.4 % 46.7 %

312,510 262,452 19.1 % 18.1 %























TOTAL 37,307 23,504 58.7 % 47.0 %

350,759 296,121 18.5 % 17.5 %













































*Selling Days 27 25





257 255



















































SOURCE Mazda North American Operations