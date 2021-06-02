Mazda Reports Record-Breaking May Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total May sales of 42,187 vehicles, an increase of 69.2 percent compared to May 2020. Year-to-date sales totaled 156,562 vehicles; an increase of 58.4 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in May, compared to the same number the year prior, the company posted an increase of 69.2 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 6,846 vehicles in May, an increase of 10 percent compared to May 2020 and resulting in its best May ever.

Sales Highlights

All-time record high sales in the U.S. with 42,187 vehicles sold in May. (Previous record was set in March 1994 with 41,145 vehicles sold)

with 41,145 vehicles sold) Best-ever sales of the CX-30 with 7,959 vehicles sold.

Best-ever sales of the CX-5 with 20,595 vehicles sold.

Best-ever sales of the CX-9 with 4,409 vehicles sold.

CPO sales achieved its best May ever with 6,846 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported May sales of 3,867 vehicles, an increase of 66.4 percent compared to May last year. Year-to-date sales increased 22.8 percent, with 21,078 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

