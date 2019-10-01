Mazda Reports September Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total September sales of 18,838 vehicles, a decrease of 11.4 percent compared to September 2018. Year-to-date sales through September saw a decrease of 11.5 percent, with 208,167 vehicles sold. With 23 selling days in September, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 3.7 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

September sales were strong for Mazda's CX-3 with 1,449 vehicles sold, an increase of 18.9 percent compared to last year.

CPO sales totaled 4,445 vehicles in September, a decrease of 4 percent compared to September 2018. Year-to-date CPO sales increased 16 percent, with 39,835 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported September sales of 4,296 vehicles, a decrease of 9 percent compared to September last year. Year-to-date sales through September increased 6 percent, with 38,480 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























September September YOY % % MTD

September September YOY % % MTD



2019 2018 Change DSR

2019 2018 Change DSR























Mazda3 3,507 4,635 (24.3)% (17.8)%

40,506 51,294 (21.0)% (20.7)%

Mazda6 1,119 2,123 (47.3)% (42.7)%

17,285 24,741 (30.1)% (29.8)%

MX-5 Miata 512 756 (32.3)% (26.4)%

6,351 7,460 (14.9)% (14.5)%

CX-3 1,449 1,219 18.9% 29.2%

11,780 13,715 (14.1)% (13.7)%

CX-5 10,332 10,538 (2.0)% 6.6%

113,702 116,728 (2.6)% (2.2)%

CX-9 1,919 1,986 (3.4)% 5.0%

18,543 21,184 (12.5)% (12.1)%













































CARS 5,138 7,514 (31.6)% (25.7)%

64,142 83,495 (23.2)% (22.8)%

TRUCKS 13,700 13,743 (0.3)% 8.4%

144,025 151,627 (5.0)% (4.6)%























TOTAL 18,838 21,257 (11.4)% (3.7)%

208,167 235,122 (11.5)% (11.1)%













































*Selling Days 23 25





229 230





























SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

