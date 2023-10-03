Mazda Reports September Sales Results

September Marks the 12th Straight Month of Year-Over-Year Gains

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total September sales of 28,031 vehicles, an increase of 17.9 percent compared to September 2022. Year-to-date sales totaled 272,617 vehicles; an increase of 26.6 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in September, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 13.4 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 5,558 vehicles in September, an increase of 34 percent compared to September 2022.

Sales Highlights

- 12th Straight month of year-over-year gains.
- Best-ever sales of CX-90 with 4,701 vehicles sold.
- Best-ever September sales of CX-50 with 3,417 vehicles sold.
- Best-ever September sales CX-30 with 6,924 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported September sales of 5,556 vehicles, an increase of 13.5 percent compared to September last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 43,783 vehicles; an increase of 9.4 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported September sales of 6,795 vehicles, an increase of 26 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 53,138 vehicles; an increase of 70 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date














September

September

YOY %

% MTD

September

September

YOY %

% MTD


2023

2022

Change

DSR

2023

2022

Change

DSR













Mazda3

2,632

1,860

41.5 %

36.1 %

23,364

19,980

16.9 %

16.4 %

Mazda 3 Sdn

1,565

1,179

32.7 %

27.6 %

12794

8,438

51.6 %

51.0 %

Mazda 3 HB

1,067

681

56.7 %

50.7 %

10570

11,542

(8.4) %

(8.8) %

























MX-5 Miata

603

752

(19.8) %

(22.9) %

7,569

4,571

65.6 %

64.9 %

MX-5

290

346

(16.2) %

(19.4) %

4017

1,752

129.3 %

128.3 %

MXR

313

406

(22.9) %

(25.9) %

3552

2,819

26.0 %

25.5 %













CX-3

-

0

-

-

-

0

-

-

CX-30

6,924

4,855

42.6 %

37.1 %

59302

37,387

58.6 %

57.9 %

CX-5

9,742

10,216

(4.6) %

(8.3) %

115855

115,949

(0.1) %

(0.5) %

CX-9

12

3,264

(99.6) %

(99.6) %

17440

23,469

(25.7) %

(26.0) %

CX-50

3,417

2,823

21.0 %

16.4 %

31719

13,376

137.1 %

136.1 %

MX-30

0

0

-

-

100

324

(69.1) %

(69.3) %

CX-90 TTL

4,701

0

-

-

17268

0

-

-

CARS

3,235

2,612

23.9 %

19.1 %

30,933

24,886

24.3 %

23.8 %

TRUCKS

24,796

21,158

17.2 %

12.7 %

241,684

190,505

26.9 %

26.3 %













TOTAL

28,031

23,770

17.9 %

13.4 %

272,617

215,391

26.6 %

26.0 %

























*Selling Days

26

25


230

229














SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

