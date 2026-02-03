Mazda Reports Third Best January Sales Results

Strong Sales Led by US Assembled CX-50

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total January sales of 28,958 vehicles, a decrease of 14 percent compared to January 2025. With 26 selling days in January, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 17.3 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 6,109 vehicles in January, an increase of 15.6 percent compared to January 2025.

Sales highlights include:

Third best January sales with 28,958 vehicles sold.

Best-ever January sales of CX-50 sales with 10,415 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported January sales of 4,974 vehicles, an increase of 4.9 percent compared to January last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported January sales of 8,704 vehicles, an increase of 11 percent compared to January last year.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

Follow @MazdaUSA on social media: Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and Threads.

























Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























January January YOY % % MTD

January January YOY % % MTD



2026 2025 Change DSR

2026 2025 Change DSR























Mazda3 2,473 2,983 (17.1) % (20.3) %

2,473 2,983 (17.1) % (20.3) %

Mazda 3 Sdn 1,270 2,096 (39.4) % (41.7) %

1270 2,096 (39.4) % (41.7) %

Mazda 3 HB 1,203 887 35.6 % 30.4 %

1203 887 35.6 % 30.4 %























Mazda6 0 0 - -

0 0 - -























MX-5 Miata 395 681 (42.0) % (44.2) %

395 681 (42.0) % (44.2) %

MX-5 220 263 (16.3) % (19.6) %

220 263 (16.3) % (19.6) %

MXR 175 418 (58.1) % (59.7) %

175 418 (58.1) % (59.7) %























CX-3 - 0 - -

- 0 - -

CX-30 2,423 6,657 (63.6) % (65.0) %

2423 6,657 (63.6) % (65.0) %

CX-5 9,873 10,733 (8.0) % (11.6) %

9873 10,733 (8.0) % (11.6) %

CX-9 0 0 0.0 % 0.0 %

0 0 0.0 % 0.0 %

CX-50 TTL 10,415 6,335 64.4 % 58.1 %

10,415 6,335 64.4 % 58.1 %

MX-30 0 0 - -

0 0 0.0 % 0.0 %

CX-70 TTL 672 947 (29.0) % (31.8) %

672 947 (29.0) % -

CX-90 TTL 2,707 5,345 (49.4) % (51.3) %

2707 5345 (49.4) % (51.3) %

CARS 2,868 3,664 (21.7) % (24.7) %

2,868 3,664 (21.7) % (24.7) %

TRUCKS 26,090 30,017 (13.1) % (16.4) %

26,090 30,017 (13.1) % (16.4) %























TOTAL 28,958 33,681 (14.0) % (17.3) %

28,958 33,681 (14.0) % (17.3) %













































*Selling Days 26 25





26 25





























SOURCE Mazda North American Operations