Mazda Reports Third Best January Sales Results

Strong Sales Led by US Assembled CX-50 

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total January sales of 28,958 vehicles, a decrease of 14 percent compared to January 2025. With 26 selling days in January, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 17.3 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 6,109 vehicles in January, an increase of 15.6 percent compared to January 2025.

Sales highlights include:

  • Third best January sales with 28,958 vehicles sold.
  • Best-ever January sales of CX-50 sales with 10,415 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported January sales of 4,974 vehicles, an increase of 4.9 percent compared to January last year. 

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported January sales of 8,704 vehicles, an increase of 11 percent compared to January last year.  

About Mazda North American Operations
Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

Follow @MazdaUSA on social media: Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and Threads.










Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date












January

January

YOY %

% MTD

January

January

YOY %

% MTD

2026

2025

Change

DSR

2026

2025

Change

DSR











Mazda3

2,473

2,983

(17.1) %

(20.3) %

2,473

2,983

(17.1) %

(20.3) %

Mazda 3 Sdn

1,270

2,096

(39.4) %

(41.7) %

1270

2,096

(39.4) %

(41.7) %

Mazda 3 HB

1,203

887

35.6 %

30.4 %

1203

887

35.6 %

30.4 %











Mazda6

0

0

-

-

0

0

-

-











MX-5 Miata

395

681

(42.0) %

(44.2) %

395

681

(42.0) %

(44.2) %

MX-5 

220

263

(16.3) %

(19.6) %

220

263

(16.3) %

(19.6) %

MXR

175

418

(58.1) %

(59.7) %

175

418

(58.1) %

(59.7) %











CX-3

-

0

-

-

-

0

-

-

CX-30

2,423

6,657

(63.6) %

(65.0) %

2423

6,657

(63.6) %

(65.0) %

CX-5

9,873

10,733

(8.0) %

(11.6) %

9873

10,733

(8.0) %

(11.6) %

CX-9

0

0

0.0 %

0.0 %

0

0

0.0 %

0.0 %

CX-50 TTL

10,415

6,335

64.4 %

58.1 %

10,415

6,335

64.4 %

58.1 %

MX-30

0

0

-

-

0

0

0.0 %

0.0 %

CX-70 TTL

672

947

(29.0) %

(31.8) %

672

947

(29.0) %

-

CX-90 TTL

2,707

5,345

(49.4) %

(51.3) %

2707

5345

(49.4) %

(51.3) %

CARS

2,868

3,664

(21.7) %

(24.7) %

2,868

3,664

(21.7) %

(24.7) %

TRUCKS

26,090

30,017

(13.1) %

(16.4) %

26,090

30,017

(13.1) %

(16.4) %











TOTAL

28,958

33,681

(14.0) %

(17.3) %

28,958

33,681

(14.0) %

(17.3) %






















*Selling Days

26

25


26

25













News Releases in Similar Topics