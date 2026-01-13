Mazda Announces Pricing and Packaging for All-New 2026 Mazda CX-5

Mazda's best-selling crossover model returns with greatly improved rear seat and cargo space





CX-5 2.5 S models will have a starting MSRP of $29,990 with vehicles going on-sale in the coming months.





Featuring Google Built-in technology and Gemini AI assistant functionality, the all-new CX-5 allows for robust hands-free voice controls so the driver can keep focused on the road ahead.

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today announces pricing and packaging for the 2026 CX-5. Now in its third generation, the all-new CX-5 builds upon its standout values that have made it Mazda's best-selling vehicle in the U.S., with an emphasis on adept driving dynamics, a quiet, refined cabin; and Mazda's unwavering commitment to vehicle and occupant safety.

The All-New 2026 Mazda CX-5

Visually, the new CX-5 retains a familiar silhouette to previous CX-5 models, while also pushing the design forward. The latest expression of Kodo design sees key elements like the Signature Wing front grille now flanked by LED headlights with a two-tiered DRL lighting signature. Other elements, like the long 110-inch wheelbase, aggressive front fascia and use of the new wide set 'Mazda' script in lieu of conventional badging telegraph a sense of visual width and stability. Customers will also enjoy a curated color palette, which includes popular favorites, like the available Soul Red Crystal and Polymetal Gray Metallic, along with a new standard color in Navy Blue Mica.

At launch, CX-5 will be powered by Mazda's venerable SkyActiv-G 2.5L inline four-cylinder engine, which produces 187 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque, and is paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission and standard i-Activ all-wheel drive (AWD). The proven powertrain receives a string of updates engineered to provide an even more intuitive interaction between driver inputs and vehicle response. Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive) allows the driver to choose between Normal, Sport and Off-Road drive modes, which can optimize the performance of transmission and AWD system for varying driving conditions. Coupled with this is an improved ride and handling package which sees new shock absorbers paired with a new wheel and tire setup, and the latest version of G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC+) which now incorporates an electronic brake limited-slip differential to improve traction in challenging conditions or on your favorite scenic drive.

Inside the cabin, CX-5 offers a sense of calm and reassurance. Not only is the new CX-5 quieter than the outgoing model, but the interactions between the vehicle and occupants have been thoroughly considered to offer a simple, streamlined experience. A key component of that experience for many customers is the technology suite, which is comprised of features like a large driver's display, an available head up display projected on the windshield and 12.9-inch or available 15.6-inch center infotainment display. This latest iteration of the Mazda Connect system features an intuitive smartphone-like user interface based on Google built-in technology with the ability to handle many in-car controls via voice command, which allows the driver to remain firmly focused on the road ahead with reduced distraction.

All CX-5 models feature a comprehensive suite of standard safety and driver assistance features such as Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) with Speed Limit Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Rear Smart Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Pedestrian Detection, Smart Brake Support (SBS Front) and Turn-Across Traffic alert, Emergency Lane Keeping (Blind Spot Assist, Road Keep Assist and Head-on Traffic Avoidance), Blind Spot Monitoring, Vehicle Exit Warning, a Driver Attention Alert which can detect driver distraction of fatigue, along with parking sensors (front and rear), and a rearview camera with dynamic lines and tow hitch guide for easier parking and low speed towing maneuvers.

CX-5 2.5 S

Representing the entry point to the CX-5 line, the 2.5 S model features a robust list of convenience and technology features that customers can enjoy with daily use. The CX-5 2.5 S rolls on standard 17-inch wheels. Inside, an eight-speaker stereo system with HD Radio support is paired to a 12.9-inch touchscreen display Mazda Connect infotainment system with standard wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity along with the aforementioned Google built-in technology that includes a navigation and voice assistant feature1. There are two USB-C charging ports along with two 12V power outlets to keep devices charged.

Occupants will enjoy a high level of configuration thanks to an eight-way manually-adjustable driver's seat, and six-way manually-adjustable passenger's seat, along with a rear bench seat with a center armrest, which reclines for greater comfort and also has a 40:20:40 split function with a center pass-through. Standard automatic dual-zone climate control allows for further occupant comfort.

Drivers will appreciate the standard leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob as well as the 10.25-inch digital tachometer as well as the overhead console which doubles as a sunglass holder.

CX-5 2.5 S SELECT

Building off the 2.5 S model, CX-5 Select gains tinted privacy glass, auto folding and heated door mirrors, leatherette seating with a cloth center insert, a frameless rear view mirror with auto dimming function, sun visors with lighted mirrors, rear seat air vents, wireless phone charging, and keyless entry. Additionally, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality is now available wirelessly.

CX-5 2.5 S PREFERRED

CX-5 Preferred models see visual upgrades from the 2.5 S and Select models thanks to the inclusion of 19-inch alloy wheels, along with roof rails. Additional niceties include a power lift gate, memory settings for the door mirrors, and a windshield wiper de-icer to tackle days of inclement weather. Inside, an Active Driving Display is projected in full color onto the windshield to reduce driver distraction. Additionally, the front seats are now heated, as is the steering wheel, the driver's seat gains a memory function and 10-way power adjustability, and a Homelink garage door opener is now integrated into the rearview mirror.

CX-5 2.5 S PREMIUM

Representing another step up visually, CX-5 Premium models can be denoted by the use of black contrasting elements on the exterior. Its 19-inch wheels are now in a black metallic finish, similarly the trim pieces on the front and rear bumpers, wheelarch moldings and side garnishes are now shod in black, as well. The headlights and taillights are upgraded with Mazda's Signature Illumination LED DRL effect, and the regular sunroof is swapped for a larger panoramic unit.

Inside, CX-5 Premium features leather seating with the front seats gaining a ventilation function, the passenger seat is now six-way power adjustable, the rear seats are heated and an interior ambient lighting function is now included which is color-selectable via the infotainment display. Additionally, the stereo sees a large upgrade with the inclusion of 12-speaker Bose audio which supports SiriusXM satellite radio. Rear seat occupants will also enjoy the inclusion of two more USB-C charging ports in the rear of the vehicle.

CX-5 2.5 S PREMIUM PLUS

The top of the CX-5 line is the Premium Plus model, which builds off the features noted on the Premium, with the inclusion of a hands-free power rear liftgate, an Adaptive Front-Lighting System (AFS), Front Cross Traffic Alert and Braking (FCTA/FCTB), Driver Monitoring, a 360 View Monitor with underfloor, parking and mirrors-folded views, and Cruising and Traffic Support (CTS) with Lane Change Assist which will automatically change lanes once the driver indicates with their turn signal and is safe to do so, allowing for relaxed interstate cruising. Inside, the standard 12.9-inch touch display is swapped for a larger 15.6-inch display, and paddle shifters to control transmission gear changes are added behind the steering wheel for a more engaging drive. Additionally, CX-5 Premium Plus receives the Driver Personalization System that originally debuted on Mazda's flagship CX-90 SUV. Driver Personalization assists the driver in automatically adjusting their mirrors, and seating position for greater visibility and control over the vehicle.

STARTING MSRP2 FOR THE 2026 MAZDA CX-5 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Package Starting MSRP CX-5 2.5 S $29,990 CX-5 2.5 S Select $31,990 CX-5 2.5 S Preferred $34,250 CX-5 2.5 S Premium $36,900 CX-5 2.5 S Premium Plus $38,990

PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

Machine Gray Metallic $595 Rhodium White Metallic $595 Polymetal Gray Metallic $595 Soul Red Crystal Metallic $595 Aero Gray Metallic $595

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

1 Mazda Connected Services is provided during a one-year trial period; annual subscription fees apply thereafter. A compatible phone with cellular or Wi-Fi services is necessary to access Mazda Connected Services features. Verizon is the service provider of Mazda Connect Wi-Fi. Trail or paid subscription required.

2 MSRP does not include $1,495 for destination and handling ($1,540 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

