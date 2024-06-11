Mazda Sponsored Survey Reveals Majority of Americans Are Gearing Up For A Summer Road Trip: Here is Where They're Headed

Mazda survey finds that 93% of Americans enjoy taking road trips with scenic views (82%), adventure (71%), and flexibility (71%) being the top motivators for traveling by car

The most popular road trip vehicles among Americans are 2-row SUVs or crossovers (31%), followed by 3-row SUVs or crossovers (20%) and sedans (20%)

The iconic American road trip tradition is alive and thriving, with drivers nationwide gearing up for summer adventures. A new survey of more than 2,500 Americans , fielded online by Optimal on behalf of Mazda, finds that 93% of Americans enjoy road trips, and at least 68% plan to set out on a road trip this summer. Mazda believes that crafting the ideal road trip vehicle is about creating unforgettable experiences on the road. Whether it's providing a comfortable ride or engaging driving dynamics, their design philosophy is dedicated to fostering lasting memories in the vehicle. To help enhance both drivers' and passengers' time spent en route to their destinations, Mazda sought to learn more about American road trip preferences.

For Americans, the allure of road-tripping isn't just about the end destination, but the journey along the way. When asked why they enjoy taking road trips for vacation, scenic views (82%), adventure (71%), and the flexibility to stop and explore different places along the way (71%) were the most frequently selected reasons. In addition, driving enjoyment (58%) and bonding time (57%) were among the top considerations. In other words, traveling by vehicle provides versatility and emotional connection that is unmatched by alternative modes of transportation.

As for where Americans plan to go this summer, Florida (23%), California (17%) and Georgia (13%) are the most popular road trip destinations for travelers. However, these locations are highly influenced by where road trippers call home. Unsurprisingly, the most popular type of location road trippers plan to visit this summer is the beach (54%), with visiting family and friends (39%), taking a trip to the mountains (36%), or visiting a National Park (35%) falling within the other top locations.

Understandably, the survey also found road trippers want sufficient space and comfortability in their road trip vehicle of choice. The most popular road trip vehicles among respondents were 2-row SUVs or crossovers (31%), like Mazda's all-new 2025 CX-70 , and 3-row SUVs or crossovers (20%), like the first-ever 2024 CX-90 .

When asked which baseline features people find essential in a road trip vehicle, a desire for comfort and smart organization stood out, with comfortable seating selected 85% of the time followed by ample storage compartments (50%) and interior cargo capacity (44%). Mazda intentionally crafts its driver's seats to align with the body's natural posture and create a seamless reaction to the vehicle's movements. Inside models like the CX-90 and CX-70, drivers can also find Nappa leather-trimmed seats equipped with driver personalization settings to further enhance comfort during long journeys. Additionally, Mazda's newest two-row crossover, the CX-70, addresses the practical needs of road trippers with unique sub-trunk storage for clutter-free adventure.

Examining essential technology features, in-car GPS navigation is viewed as crucial for a road trip vehicle being selected 73% of the time, while smartphone connectivity trails closely behind at 58%. Other top technology selections include USB ports (51%), security systems (42%), and Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (42%). When it comes to essential safety and driver assistance features, respondents selected backup cameras (67%), blind spot monitoring (56%), and collision warning (47%) as their top three must-haves. While backup cameras are standard on vehicles built in or after 2018, the latter two are not always offered. A representation of their strong commitment to safety, Mazda's i-ACTIVSENSE® technology is included in all new vehicles, offering critical safety features such as blind spot monitoring, smart brake support and more. This dedication has earned Mazda five 2024 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ awards, solidifying its position among the top brands in safety excellence.

Mazda recognizes the intrinsic connection between driver, passenger, and vehicle, which is why they incorporate human-centric design into every model to enhance every moment of the road trip journey. From industry-leading safety ratings to comfortable and ergonomic seating designed for long-distance driving support, road trippers can feel confident in whichever Mazda they choose. As drivers nationwide gear up for their upcoming summer adventures, Mazda remains committed to creating vehicles that not only provide safe and comfortable transportation but inspire unforgettable memories along the way.

