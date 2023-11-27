Mazda's Jeff Guyton Named 2023 Automotive News All-Star

News provided by

Mazda North American Operations

27 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Guyton, Mazda Motor Corporation's Representative Director and Chief Financial Officer, has been named a 2023 Automotive News All-Star in the U.S. Executive, Global Automaker category. This accomplishment follows Guyton's 2020 honor as Automotive News Brand Executive All-Star.

This latest achievement recognizes Guyton's endeavors throughout his former role as CEO of Mazda North American Operations (MNAO), as well as his current responsibilities overseeing operations in North America and serving as the company's global CFO.

Continue Reading
Jeff Guyton, Mazda Motor Corporation's Representative Director, and Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Guyton, Mazda Motor Corporation's Representative Director, and Chief Financial Officer

"Mazda's recent achievements – including the launch of our flagship 2024 Mazda CX-90 – are a testament to the brand's collective efforts across customer experience, dealer footprint, and vehicle quality," said Guyton who is based in Hiroshima, Japan.

During the Q2 fiscal year earnings report on November 7, Mazda raised its outlook for the current fiscal year, targeting record earnings, revenue, operating profit, net income, and U.S. vehicle sales.

The Automotive News All-Stars awards recognize innovative leaders who produce exceptional products and customer service, while making innumerable noteworthy contributions to the industry.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through X and  at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

Also from this source

Jeff Guyton de Mazda nombrado All-Star 2023 por Automotive News

Jeff Guyton de Mazda nombrado All-Star 2023 por Automotive News

Jeff Guyton, director representante y director financiero de Mazda Motor Corporation, ha sido nombrado All-Star 2023 de Automotive News como...
Mazda nombrada mejor marca de SUV de 2024 por U.S. News & World Report

Mazda nombrada mejor marca de SUV de 2024 por U.S. News & World Report

Mazda ha sido galardonada como la "Mejor marca de SUV" de 2024 por U.S. News & World Report. Mazda se impuso en esta categoría de SUV gracias a sus...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.