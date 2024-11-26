Mazda's Masahiro Moro Named 2024 Automotive News All-Star

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Masahiro Moro, Mazda Motor Corporation's Representative Director, President and CEO, has been named a 2024 Automotive News All-Star in the Global Automaker Executive category.

This accomplishment recognizes Moro's direct impact on Mazda's business transformation and leading the company by expanding and adding iconic models. Additionally, Moro has been instrumental in advancing Brand Value Management at Mazda, including ushering in the company's Retail Evolution program, which has significantly enhanced customer connection at US dealerships. 

"I would like to express my gratitude to all Mazda customers, our dealerships, and business partners who have taken on the challenge of transforming our business together under the principles of brand value management. I am delighted that our business growth trajectory is towards the highest sales volume in Mazda's history in the U.S. this year. I look forward to the Mazda brand reaching even greater heights by fostering the 'Omotenashi' brand experience combined with our beautiful latest models such as the CX-90, CX-70, and CX-50 Hybrid," said Masahiro Moro who is based in Hiroshima, Japan.

The Automotive News All-Stars awards recognize future leaders whose skills, vision, and dedication position them to shape the industry's trajectory, as evidenced by their accomplishments and potential within their organizations and the broader automotive landscape.

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

