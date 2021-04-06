Mazule Fuels Growth with Infor SunSystems and Sapphire Anywhere

LONDON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that mineral and energy trading company Mazule has selected Infor SunSystems. The solution will be implemented by Infor partner Sapphire Systems, and hosted on its Sapphire Anywhere SaaS platform. The cloud-based solution is set to streamline accounting processes, facilitate in-depth insights, and expedite reporting for the metals, minerals and coal trading specialist.

With many years of experience in the African minerals and energy sector, South Africa-based Mazule markets mined resources directly to a global client base. With a focus on enhanced quality control and reliable delivery at every step, the trading company relies upon real-time information and visibility to ensure customers receive the raw materials they need to fuel their industrial and energy operations efficiently.

Against a backdrop of business growth, and increased complexity in the market, Mazule identified a need to replace the system it has used since its inception. Having reviewed the market, the trading specialist selected Infor SunSystems based on its ability to support multi-dimensional accounting, and to provide in-depth reporting insights across different product lines, as well as the ability to break down transactions by various analysis codes. Sapphire Anywhere was selected based on its flexible cloud model, ease of accessibility from different locations around the world, scalability and fast access to support. The platform's watertight backups and security were key to the decision, given the privacy and sensitivities of client data as a trading business.

"We work very closely with another of Sapphire's SunSystems customers whose reporting needs are similar to ours, and have been really impressed with the value brought to the table by the joint proposition," comments Kiara Barker, Mazule's COO. "The features and functionality within SunSystems aligned closely with our requirements, and the granularity of information we now have access to is hugely beneficial in expediting decision-making and planning. Being based in South Africa, a cloud platform was the best option. The stability and robustness of a cloud model, combined with the reduced resource required to maintain infrastructure, means that we can focus resources on our business, safe in the knowledge that our core systems are being managed by experts, and that we have a single point of contact should issues arise."

"The professionalism of the Sapphire team from the outset has been truly impressive," Barker continues. "From risk assessments and the identification of potential stumbling blocks, to round-the-clock communication and fast responses to our many questions, the timeline, deliverables and commitment have all converged to create a great experience so far. We look forward to a continued, successful partnership."

"I'm delighted Infor SunSystems and Sapphire Anywhere have been selected for Mazule's expansion plans," comments Ian Caswell, Sapphire Systems CEO. "Their new cloud financials platform will continue to scale their business faster, allow them to take full advantage of the reporting capabilities the solution offers, and enable them to deliver high-quality reliable services to every customer."

