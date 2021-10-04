MC-Rx Formalizes Pharmacy Benefit Coverage for Theranica's Nerivio®, Providing Millions of Covered Members Access to the Novel Drug-Free Migraine Therapeutic

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theranica , a prescribed digital therapeutics company developing advanced electroceuticals for migraine and other pain conditions, today announced it has signed an agreement with pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) MC-Rx, which places Theranica's flagship Nerivio® device for acute treatment of migraine under MC-Rx's Pharmacy Benefit formulary.

"MC-Rx continuously expands member access of innovative and cost-effective healthcare therapies, and this agreement with Theranica is a wonderful example of that," said Roger Burgess, Chairman and CEO of MC-Rx. "Nerivio is a proven, science-based, drug-free migraine treatment that is already helping tens of thousands across the U.S. We are committed to facilitating our covered members' access to a wide spectrum of treatment options for those suffering with this condition."

The Pharmacy Benefit formulary designation by MC-Rx, which serves millions of members across the U.S., means migraine sufferers seeking digital therapeutic product treatment will now have a clear path for reimbursement when they are prescribed Nerivio by their healthcare providers.

Lindsay Videnieks, Executive Director of the Headache and Migraine Policy Forum, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing public policies and practices to promote accelerated innovation and improved access to treatments for persons living with headache disorders and migraine, commented: "It is highly important to expand the access of people living with migraine to innovative FDA-cleared treatments that can help improve their quality of life. Neuromodulation devices are an essential element in the toolbox available for providers and patients, and health insurance companies should follow MC-Rx, as well as the VA, in reimbursing these prescribed treatments for people with migraine."

Nerivio, a drug-free Remote Electrical Neuromodulation (REN) device for the acute treatment of migraine in patients 12 years and older, delivers electrical waveforms to nerve fibers at the upper arm to trigger Conditioned Pain Modulation in the central neural system, activating the body's endogenous analgesic mechanism. Nerivio was recently included in the 2021 American Headache Society Consensus Statement for treating migraine.

"In MC-Rx, Theranica has found a likeminded partner, with both companies believing strongly in the importance of simplifying and accelerating patient access to innovative and cost-effective non-drug therapies like Nerivio," said Alon Ironi, Co-Founder and CEO of Theranica. "This is excellent news for people with migraine covered by benefit plans managed by MC-Rx living with migraine, as well as for the healthcare providers treating them, who can now prescribe Nerivio without hesitation."

About Theranica

Theranica is a prescribed digital therapeutics company dedicated to creating effective, safe, affordable, low-side effect therapies for idiopathic pain conditions. The company's award-winning flagship product, Nerivio®, is the first FDA-cleared smartphone-controlled prescribed wearable device for acute treatment of migraine, and is already used by more than 20,000 persons with migraine in the USA, including adolescents and veterans. Theranica is expanding its proprietary technology to offer additional solutions for other pain conditions. Nerivio has received FDA authorization and CE mark for use in acute treatment of episodic and chronic migraine in adult and adolescent patients.

Learn more by visiting our website, theranica.com and following us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About MC-Rx

MC-Rx is a Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) that provides state-of-the art, client–focused solutions with a comprehensive portfolio of services and capabilities.

MC-Rx provides better, faster, cheaper, and customized pharmacy benefit services and solutions. They partner with clients by understanding and actively responding to their needs so they can manage their business and pharmacy program the way they want to.

