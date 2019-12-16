McAfee and Google Cloud Announce Partnership to Integrate McAfee Security Solutions with Google Cloud Platform

Today, many enterprise customers leverage virtual machines (VMs) running in the cloud to handle key Linux and Windows workloads. Ensuring security of these workloads is critical. With this new integration, customers will be able to deploy McAfee's advanced endpoint security solutions across these key workloads and VMs via Google Cloud Marketplace.

McAfee's workload security technology uses advanced machine learning and cloud analytics to help protect against file-based, fileless, and script-based threats at scale for workloads deployed on Google Cloud.

McAfee MVISION Cloud for Containers service extends data security, threat prevention, governance, and compliance capabilities of the MVISION Cloud platform to provide additional security for container-based workloads on Google Cloud. Organizations can also leverage MVISION to integrate security into DevOps processes and toolsets to discover and address security issues before applications are deployed.

"Increasingly, customers are choosing to move critical workloads and applications to the cloud because of the strong security protections it can provide," said Anand Ramanathan, vice president of product and marketing at McAfee. "As more of these enterprises choose to leverage Google Cloud's hyperscale capabilities, we're excited to integrate our core capabilities in VM and container security to ensure Google Cloud customers can benefit from the highest levels of data protection and threat prevention."

"We're excited to partner with McAfee to bring their proven, trusted security capabilities to enterprise customers," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem at Google Cloud. "Integrating McAfee's solutions into Google Cloud means customers will have even more tools to ensure the highest levels of data security and protections as they migrate mission-critical workloads to the cloud."

