McCann Hosts Inaugural Kids at Heart Charity Challenge, Raising Over $20,000 for Boston Children's Hospital

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Systems is proud to announce the success of the first-ever McCann Kids at Heart Charity Challenge. Thanks to the participants' generous support, this golf event raised over $20,000 for Boston Children's Hospital's Extraordinary Needs Fund. This essential fund provides financial assistance to families facing sudden emergencies, allowing them to focus fully on their child's recovery during times of crisis. These contributions have significantly impacted the hospital's ability to provide this crucial support.

Held at Sterling National Country Club in Massachusetts, the event brought together industry partners, sponsors, and colleagues to enjoy a day of golf and philanthropy. Crestron served as the Presenting Sponsor, with Sony supporting as the Platinum Sponsor. The event received further support from Gold Sponsors, including Exertis Almo, Sennheiser, Legrand, and Logitech, whose contributions were instrumental in making the Inaugural McCann Kids at Heart Charity Challenge a success.

"We are incredibly grateful to McCann Systems for their generosity and commitment to making a difference," said Hillary Muntz Development Officer, Corporate Initiatives at Boston Children's Hospital. "This event goes beyond a day of golf—it's a lifeline for struggling families to cover essential non-medical expenses like housing, food, and travel. With rising costs and lower insurance reimbursements, the funds raised through the McCann Kids at Heart Charity Challenge will have a direct, meaningful impact, allowing families to focus on what matters most—their child's healing."

The day featured a friendly golf scramble competition and an opportunity for attendees to support an important cause, live music, a great menu, and individual challenges such as "Break the Glass." Funds raised will help provide families with vital resources during unexpected financial hardship, ensuring they can focus entirely on their child's care. Adding to the perfect weather, the live auction was a hit, with premium sports experiences with the Red Sox, Patriots, and Celtics all raising significant funds for Boston Children's Hospital. In addition, several luxury golf experiences were for auction, including foursomes at Metedeconk National Golf Course, Medalist Golf Course, Oak Hill Country Club, Vesper Country Club, and Hopkinton Country Club.

McCann Systems looks forward to hosting future charitable events that continue to make a positive impact in the community. We are excited about the potential for these events to further our mission to give back and bring support to families in need.

McCann is a leading audiovisual integrator specializing in innovative AV solutions for corporate, educational, and entertainment environments. Committed to care, service, and giving back, McCann strives to create meaningful connections through technology and community engagement.

